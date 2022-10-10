Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson council member condemns Russian ‘deportations’; Red Cross demands access to PoWs
Ukrainian member of regional council condemns ‘evacuation’ of occupied city by Russia; Red Cross accused of inaction by Zelenskiy
Voice of America
For a Second Day, Russia Strikes Ukraine with Missiles
Russia launches a second round of missiles against Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. The attacks came one day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people. The strikes Monday also wounded more than 100 people and damaged power lines. The United Nations human rights office described the attacks as “particularly shocking,”...
Voice of America
NATO Looking to Bolster Ukraine’s Air Defenses
NATO defense ministers Wednesday discussed ways to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems to combat the barrage of missiles Russia has been launching this week on targets throughout Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters the talks in Brussels are focusing on ramping up support for Ukraine. He said it...
Voice of America
Drones Hit Area of Ukraine’s Capital as Russia Continues Aerial Attacks
Ukrainian officials said Thursday the country’s capital region was hit by Iranian-made drones operated by Russian forces, while Ukraine’s military said Russian missiles had hit 40 different settlements throughout the country during the past day. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the drones hit “critical...
Voice of America
Allies to Decide on Air Defense Systems for Ukraine
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations say they will support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” following Russia’s major missile strikes in early October. White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Voice of America
Power Restored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, IAEA Says
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi says power has been restored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after the second outage in five days highlighted the "precarious" situation concerning the station's nuclear safety and security functions. "This morning's outage was caused by shelling damage to a...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine
A DRAMATIC ATTACK ON A KEY RESUPPLY LINE RATCHETS A RUSSIAN REPONSE AS THE KREMLIN RAINS DOWN FIRE ON UKRAINE. AND HOW WILL UKRAINE REBUILD FROM THE ASHES OF CITIES ONCE UNDER RUSSIAN OCCUPATION?. NOW ON THE INSIDE STORY... FLASHPOINT UKRAINE. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m...
Voice of America
Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine, Biden Says
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. The president spoke during a televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an off-ramp for Putin...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 13
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:26 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations toward Svatove and Kreminna. Russian forces are continuing defensive operations in this area. Russian forces are likely reinforcing the frontline in western Zaporizhia Oblast. The Russian military continues to face problems equipping individual its soldiers with basic personal equipment.
Voice of America
'Bucha Became the Turning Point,' Says Russian Journalist
Ekaterina Fomina lived her whole life in Moscow. And although the investigative journalist studied for a year abroad, leaving Russia was never her plan. But when Moscow invaded Ukraine, the pressure on Fomina and her news outlet, iStories, ratcheted up. iStories, which is registered outside Russia, was designated a foreign...
Voice of America
UK Defense Ministry: Mercenary Group Fighting for Russia in Ukraine
“In the last three days, pro-Russian forces have made tactical advances towards the center of the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast,” Britain’s defense ministry said in an intelligence update posted to Twitter on Friday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Elements of 2nd Army Corps, the pro-Russia...
Voice of America
Biden's National Security Plan Aims at China, Russia
Washington — The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations. The 48-page document, which was delayed by the Ukraine crisis, includes no major shifts in...
Voice of America
Top US General: Russia’s Indiscriminate Missile Attacks a ‘War Crime'
NATO defense ministers on Wednesday discussed ways to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems to combat the barrages of missiles from Russia on civilian targets throughout Ukraine -- a bombardment the top U.S. general has called a “war crime.” VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.
Voice of America
Brussels Meetings Focus on Ukraine’s Defense Need
Ukraine’s defense minister is set to brief the latest meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, with NATO defense ministers also meeting there to discuss how to support Ukraine in its battle against a Russian invasion. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that...
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered last month to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine to be completed in two weeks. Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry said would get called up have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in combat, he said. The call-up, announced by Putin in September, has proved hugely unpopular in Russia, where almost all men under the age of 65 are registered as reservists. At the same time, the Kremlin has faced domestic criticism of its handling of the war, increasing pressure on Putin to do more to turn the tide in Russia’s favor. The Russian leader initially described the mobilization as “partial” and said only those with combat or service experience would be drafted. However, a decree he signed outlined almost no specific criteria.
Voice of America
Taiwan Says China Looking at Ukraine War to Develop ‘Hybrid’ Strategies
Taipei — China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been carefully studying the lessons of the Ukraine war to inform how it...
Voice of America
Russian, Turkish Leaders Meet Again as West Voices Concern
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Thursday for the fourth time in as many months. The frequent meetings and close ties are fueling concerns among Turkey’s Western allies that Ankara is circumventing sanctions against Russia. The latest encounter was in Astana...
Voice of America
Originally from Donetsk Region, Ukrainian Family Builds New Life - Again – This Time in Poland
The uncertainty of life in Ukraine has forced Olena Kurta to reinvent herself in many ways over the past decade. She was living in Donetsk in 2014 when the Russians invaded and evacuated west to Kryvyi Rih. After Russia launched its war on Ukraine, the family moved again to a small Polish town near Krakow. Tatiana Vorozhko reports. Camera: Svitlana Koval; video editors: Oleksii Osyka, Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Estonian Volunteers Train for a Day They Hope Will Never Come
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the other small ex-Soviet republics watch the advancing Ukrainian army with hope, but also with concern. The fear that Russia could one day fall on them is palpable and has led to the mobilization of civil society, such as – in Estonia – with volunteer groups like the Estonian Defense League. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in Tallinn.
