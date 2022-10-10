Colorado's UCHealth and Parkview Health System have signed a letter of intent to combine, with Parkview joining the 12-hospital UCHealth system in 2023. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth will invest nearly $200 million into Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview under the pending deal, including a donation of $5 million to the Parkview Foundation to establish a long-term fund for patients, the community and the hospital. The systems noted that Parkview's 3,000 employees will retain their positions, with their current benefits staying in place "for the foreseeable future."

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO