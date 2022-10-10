ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

California law requires physicians to notify patients of Open Payments database

A new California law requires physicians to provide patients with several forms of notices about the Open Payments database starting in January, according to an article by attorneys Lara Compton and Rachel Yount published by Lexology on Oct. 11. The Open Payments Program requires manufacturers of drugs, biologicals, devices and...
New Mexico hospital sued over alleged illegal debt collections

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Mountain View Regional Medical Center is facing a class action lawsuit alleging the hospital sued hundreds of patients over unpaid medical bills who should have been protected by a state law, NM Political Report reported Oct. 12. A state law that went into effect last year requires...
Physicians prescribing healthy meals through Medicaid

Twelve states are experimenting with Medicaid programs that allow physicians to prescribe healthy meals to prevent and treat diet-related diseases, Stateline reported Oct. 12. One such program in Oregon partnered three hospitals with Meals on Wheels to deliver healthy, medically tailored meals to thousands of older adults with diabetes, congestive heart diseases and other chronic illnesses.
5 updates on prior authorization

From Texas' "gold card" rules taking effect to a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts pilot program trimming approval wait times by more than a weekend, here are five stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. 1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said Oct. 12...
United Health Foundation's $3M partnership to address youth mental health

Minnetonka, Minn.-based United Health Foundation committed $3 million in partnership with Active Minds to promote mental health awareness and education for young adults. The funding will be delivered over three years. According to an Oct. 12 news release, it will enable Active Minds to launch a pilot program in 50 school districts across Minnesota, North Carolina, and Florida to better serve youth mental health at the middle school level for the first time.
UCHealth to add 350-bed hospital in Parkview deal

Colorado's UCHealth and Parkview Health System have signed a letter of intent to combine, with Parkview joining the 12-hospital UCHealth system in 2023. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth will invest nearly $200 million into Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview under the pending deal, including a donation of $5 million to the Parkview Foundation to establish a long-term fund for patients, the community and the hospital. The systems noted that Parkview's 3,000 employees will retain their positions, with their current benefits staying in place "for the foreseeable future."
Avera Health names interim hospital CEO

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Kayleen Lee interim CEO of St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb. Ms. Lee assumed the role in early October, according to an Oct. 11 news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as CEO of Wessington Springs, S.D.-based Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital, CEO of Sioux Center (Iowa) Health and interim CEO of Estherville, Iowa-based Avera Holy Family Hospital.
