Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Novavax's prototype vaccine effective against omicron variants, study finds
In a late-stage trial, Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine increased neutralizing antibody titers up to 34 times higher than primary vaccination among adults, with a "significant boost" against omicron variants and subvariants BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5. In the same study, one booster shot increased neutralizing titers 2.7-fold among teenagers between 12...
beckershospitalreview.com
'The renaissance of RSV': Recent studies show progress for vaccine
After decades of setbacks toward developing a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, late-stage clinical trials are hinting at a new spark for the previously burnt out research field, The Washington Post reported Oct. 10. RSV was first detected in the mid-1900s as it surpassed influenza infection rates. One of the first...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why common respiratory viruses cause more severe illness in kids
Respiratory infections caused by respiratory syncytial virus, enterovirus and other common viruses tend to cause more severe disease among children in part because of their small airways. Across the U.S., children sick with respiratory diseases are filling up children's hospitals and crowding emergency rooms at unprecedented levels. The CDC in...
KIDS・
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 medical specialties using AI/machine learning-enabled devices
The vast majority of FDA-approved medical devices enabled by artificial intelligence or machine learning are concentrated in radiology and cardiovascular care, according to an analysis by Rock Health. Rock Health used data from FDA clearances and approvals from 1997 to 2021 to determine where these devices are used the most.
RELATED PEOPLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna, Merck join forces to develop cancer vaccine
Moderna and Merck entered an agreement Oct. 12 to develop, manufacture and sell personalized cancer vaccine candidates. The two drugmakers have been collaborators since 2016, but under the amended agreement, Merck will pay Moderna $250 million before the end of 2022's third quarter. They will equally share costs and profits, according to a news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
WHO ramps up Ebola response: 3 updates
The World Health Organization is sending additional specialists and supplies to Uganda to aid in Ebola response efforts, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said Oct. 12. Three updates:. 1. WHO has released $5 million in emergency funding to respond to Uganda's outbreak and prepare neighboring countries in case the virus...
beckershospitalreview.com
No Surprises Act: How providers are solving for incongruencies in well-intentioned legislation
The No Surprises Act took effect on January 1, 2022, and establishes federal protections against surprise medical bills. While the legislation serves a legitimate patient protection purpose, it has many providers puzzled and technologically unprepared to comply. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM...
beckershospitalreview.com
Paxlovid can interact with heart medications, study suggests
A review paper found several common heart medications have potential drug-drug interactions with Paxlovid, an antiviral commonly prescribed to patients with mild or moderate COVID-19, according to an Oct. 12 news release. The review, published on Oct. 12 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, noted five types...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
California law requires physicians to notify patients of Open Payments database
A new California law requires physicians to provide patients with several forms of notices about the Open Payments database starting in January, according to an article by attorneys Lara Compton and Rachel Yount published by Lexology on Oct. 11. The Open Payments Program requires manufacturers of drugs, biologicals, devices and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Screen kids 8+ for anxiety, US task force recommends
Primary care providers should routinely screen all children ages 8 and older for anxiety, according to final recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force published Oct. 11 in JAMA. The group also recommended screening children aged 12 and older for depression. There is not enough evidence to recommend anxiety...
KIDS・
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA confirms Adderall shortage, predicts Teva's supply to return in March
The FDA posted a national drug shortage warning of Adderall generics Oct. 12, confirming reports from pharmacy organizations that have struggled to access the product since mid-August. A majority of local pharmacy leaders said in August poll they were facing supply issues with the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment. A few weeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patients stuck with high bills from private-equity-backed obstetric emergency rooms
Patients are getting surprise charges from obstetric emergency rooms, often unaware that they were receiving emergency care, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 13. The outlet reviewed the bills a dozen patients received for obstetric emergency rooms. Few of them knew they were receiving emergency care or recalled entering a space marked as an emergency room.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth visits are on a steady decline: 5 things to know
Telehealth visits have been on the steady decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but remain well above pre-pandemic levels, Politico reported Oct. 11. According to CDC data, 1 in 5 adults say they have had a virtual visit in the previous month. Older Americans are more likely to...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 factors that led to monkeypox's decline
Monkeypox cases in the U.S. peaked in early August and have since fallen more than 85 percent. The outbreak's quick downfall can mainly be attributed to four factors, experts told The New York Times. More than 27,000 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. since May, according to CDC data....
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems expanding telehealth
Below are five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Sept. 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is planning to roll out a 24/7 telehealth service for pediatric patients. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital to build behavioral health center at new medical school
Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center is planning a new inpatient behavioral health center at its new medical school, the Indiana Gazette reported Oct. 11. The center will be 33,000 square feet, have 44 rooms, and serve as a foundation for the hospital's planned medical school. The hospital's current inpatient behavioral...
Comments / 0