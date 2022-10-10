Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

Related
Nick Chubb looks like a FUTURE RUSHING CHAMPION. Can he outrush the New England Patriots by himself?
Nick Chubb currently leads the NFL in rushing. Is the Cleveland Browns star closing in on his first career rushing title?
NFL
New civil lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
A new civil lawsuit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session at a Houston hotel in December of 2020. The suit alleges Watson "attempted to solicit sexually related acts with plaintiff," who is identified as "Jane Doe" and was filed...
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
Fresh off blowout loss, Steelers face Tom Brady's Bucs
Still reeling from last week's beatdown from the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule doesn't get any easier. The Steelers (1-4) return to play at home this weekend, but they will host Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers. While the Steelers defense…
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return from IR
Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones was designated to return from injured reserve two days after being acquired from the Atlanta Falcons. Following a minimum of four games missed, a player designated for return has 21 days to be activated or…
Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) might skip IR stint
Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield escaped major damage to his ankle and could return within the next four games, possibly avoiding a stint on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Going on IR would require Mayfield to sit out…
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate…
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) returns to practice
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back at practice Thursday, participating in drills with tape wrapped around his right thumb. Rodgers missed practice Wednesday due to the injury sustained on a Hail Mary pass during the last play of…
Saints' Jameis Winston back at practice; Michael Thomas sits
Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice for New Orleans on Wednesday but Michael Thomas was among a host of Saints -- including all three starting wideouts -- sidelined in the first practice of the week. Both Winston (back, ankle) and…
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) doesn’t practice
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor opened the Week 6 practice period on the sideline with the ankle injury that kept him out of last week's game. Taylor was listed as a DNP (did not participate) on Wednesday. Backup…
Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones
The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a…
Jerry Jones: Cowboys to test Dak Prescott's 'spin' Wed.
Dak Prescott could get the thumbs up for Week 6, but only if he passes the spin test. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the doubt around Prescott is whether he has enough hand and grip strength in his…
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Mandatory Credit: Kareem…
LB Bruce Irvin back with Seahawks, signs to practice squad
Bruce Irvin is returning to the Seattle Seahawks for a third time, signing with the team's practice squad on Wednesday. The Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the linebacker spent his first four seasons in Seattle before criss-crossing…
Cardinals RBs James Conner ailing, Darrel Williams out
The Arizona Cardinals running back corps is looking more like a proverbial M*A*S*H unit heading into Week 6. The status of starter James Conner (rib) is unclear as the practice week begins while third-stringer Darrel Williams already has been ruled…
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush preparing to start vs. Eagles
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) looks to evade Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole (53) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 24 to 17. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY…
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott progressing in recovery
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the…
