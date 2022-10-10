ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Decatur's Dove Inc. plans candle lighting ceremony, author talk

DECATUR — Rachel Louise Snyder, author of “No Visible Bruises,” will be available to discuss her book during Dove Inc.'s Candle Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Drive, Decatur. The free event is part of...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's first Jasper Street Fest set for Oct. 20

DECATUR — The first Jasper Street Fest will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Johns Hill Park, Decatur. The free event is part of the City of Decatur's Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative. Family activities such as games, a DJ and food trucks will be...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

First Harvest Festival planned at Macon County Fairgrounds

DECATUR — The Macon County Fairgrounds will see some life again this fall with the first Harvest Festival. The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds. Autumn activities include carnival rides, a corn maze, haunted hayrides,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Richland opens spring registration

DECATUR — Richland Community College will begin registration for the spring semester on Oct. 17 for current students, veterans and the basic nurse assistant program. New and returning students can register for spring classes beginning Oct. 24. The last day to register for the spring semester is Jan. 11,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur welcomes new ambulance service provider

DECATUR — After a summer of negotiations, Decatur officially has a new ambulance service provider. Abbott EMS officially assumed coverage of the Decatur and greater Macon County service areas on Oct. 7 as previous provider Decatur Ambulance Service closed its doors. Aside from a few minor technological glitches on...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

A local pony takes a trip to an Ashmore bar

ASHMORE — A pony walks into a bar …. But this one didn’t have much to say. Sonny, a 9-year-old Shetland pony, found his way to a watering hole in Ashmore, aptly named Down the Street. The well-mannered pony spent his time just horsing around until the bar patrons and management contacted the Coles County Animal Shelter to find out who he belonged to.
ASHMORE, IL
Herald & Review

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drops zeroes on Decatur St. Teresa 8-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Decatur St. Teresa 8-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 11. In recent action on September 26, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Virden North Mac on October 1 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Mt. Zion takes down Charleston 11-1

Mt. Zion's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Charleston 11-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Charleston faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion took on Mahomet-Seymour on October 6 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading...
MOUNT ZION, IL
Herald & Review

Springfield Lutheran posts win at Hartsburg-Emden's expense 2-1

Springfield Lutheran stretched out and finally snapped Hartsburg-Emden to earn a 2-1 victory during this Illinois girls high school volleyball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Herald & Review

Defensive dominance: Chatham Glenwood stymies Springfield 1-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Springfield on the scoreboard because Chatham Glenwood wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on October 11. In recent action on September 30, Springfield faced off against Highland and Chatham Glenwood took on Lake Forest Academy on September...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Man killed in shoot-out with Decatur police identified

DECATUR — The Decatur man killed in a shoot-out with police was identified Wednesday as 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal. A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Neal was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital. “Mr. Neal suffered...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man with violent history gets 3 year sentence

DECATUR — Robert D. Astramsky was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday after being accused of repeatedly stabbing a Decatur man in the face with a screwdriver. But the 47-year-old defendant wasn’t sentenced for that particular offense when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court. Judge Jeffrey...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man beats cousin and fractures bone in victim's neck

DECATUR — Police reports describe Richard D. Johnson II as high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin with a “blunt object” so severely the assault fractured a bone in the Decatur man’s neck. The 57-year-old cousin said he had been visiting Johnson, 50, at his...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

2 Decatur officers injured, suspect killed in shooting incident, police say

DECATUR — Two Decatur police officers are in stable condition, one having undergone surgery for treatment of his wounds, after they were shot early Wednesday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Police Chief Shane Brandel said. The driver of the car they stopped died during an exchange of gunfire...
DECATUR, IL

