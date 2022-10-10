ASHMORE — A pony walks into a bar …. But this one didn’t have much to say. Sonny, a 9-year-old Shetland pony, found his way to a watering hole in Ashmore, aptly named Down the Street. The well-mannered pony spent his time just horsing around until the bar patrons and management contacted the Coles County Animal Shelter to find out who he belonged to.

ASHMORE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO