Seattle School District announces make-up days from teacher’s strike
The Seattle School District announced make-up days to account for missed time due to the teacher’s strike. The days have been approved by the board of directors, according to a news release from the school district. The five make-up days are February 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.
Extra staff to clear tax exemption backlog denied in King County's proposed budget
(The Center Square) – A backlog of senior property tax exemptions lead King County Assessor John Wilson’s office to request additional staffing, but the county executive’s budget isn’t dedicating funds to do so. King County Executive Dow Constantine said he received hundreds of requests for general...
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities
When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
KING-5
New Kirkland Tenant Protection Ordinance
Washington State Law prohibits rent caps which means landlords can raise rent as much as they want. Some cities are finding other ways to add rental laws.
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
MyNorthwest.com
Some WA property tax assessments up 50% while home values plunge
Postcards detailing soaring property tax assessments for home and land values are arriving in mailboxes this month – and the dramatic difference between these figures and up-to-date market values are shocking many taxpayers across Washington state. In some cases, the Dori Monson Show told listeners Thursday, current home sale...
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
thetacomaledger.com
Union contract negotiations come to an end
SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
nwpb.org
Tacoma unveils Black Lives Matter mural
Along Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma, the city’s new Black Lives Matter mural unfolds across the 23,000 square-foot Tollefson Plaza in bright colors. The mural cascades down the steps of the plaza and from different viewpoints, it reveals different faces, messages and meanings. The challenging space makes the viewer work to absorb the mural — something lead-artist Dionne Bonner wanted.
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify
After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Public invited to Day of the Dead event in Lynnwood
Please join us for this FREE event to celebrate the Day of the Dead, one of the most important Mexican holidays. Traditionally celebrated on November 1st or 2nd, it is a time for families to honor and celebrate their ancestors. People also dress as catrinas (skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called calaveritas literarias (literary skulls).
New Kirkland ordinance requires more notice before rent increases
SEATTLE — A new ordinance in Kirkland requires landlords to give tenants more notice of rent increases. Rent caps are illegal in Washington state, but some local jurisdictions are going about other ways to add tenant protections. Rent increases can be particularly hard on families trying to make ends...
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
q13fox.com
Car crashes into Hazen High School in Renton; school closed Thursday
The Renton School District said Hazen High School will be closed on Thursday after a car crashed into the front of the school. Police said at about 5:15 a.m., a school employee got to the school and saw an unoccupied car at the main entrance of the building.
capitolhillseattle.com
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood
This Washington City Is One Of The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
