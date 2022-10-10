ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities

When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
Shoreline, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Some WA property tax assessments up 50% while home values plunge

Postcards detailing soaring property tax assessments for home and land values are arriving in mailboxes this month – and the dramatic difference between these figures and up-to-date market values are shocking many taxpayers across Washington state. In some cases, the Dori Monson Show told listeners Thursday, current home sale...
WASHINGTON STATE
thetacomaledger.com

Union contract negotiations come to an end

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kim Wells
Person
Rebecca Chan
nwpb.org

Tacoma unveils Black Lives Matter mural

Along Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma, the city’s new Black Lives Matter mural unfolds across the 23,000 square-foot Tollefson Plaza in bright colors. The mural cascades down the steps of the plaza and from different viewpoints, it reveals different faces, messages and meanings. The challenging space makes the viewer work to absorb the mural — something lead-artist Dionne Bonner wanted.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
everettpost.com

Naval Station Everett on Lockdown

This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#College Board#Linus College#The University Of Kansas
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Public invited to Day of the Dead event in Lynnwood

Please join us for this FREE event to celebrate the Day of the Dead, one of the most important Mexican holidays. Traditionally celebrated on November 1st or 2nd, it is a time for families to honor and celebrate their ancestors. People also dress as catrinas (skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called calaveritas literarias (literary skulls).
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

New Kirkland ordinance requires more notice before rent increases

SEATTLE — A new ordinance in Kirkland requires landlords to give tenants more notice of rent increases. Rent caps are illegal in Washington state, but some local jurisdictions are going about other ways to add tenant protections. Rent increases can be particularly hard on families trying to make ends...
KIRKLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
capitolhillseattle.com

Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy