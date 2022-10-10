ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The Game Plan: Coastal Clash With Duke

InsideCarolina.com's Game Plan podcast features Jason Staples and Greg Barnes discussing North Carolina’s matchup with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in Wallace Wade Stadium. The 8:00 p.m. kickoff features a Carolina team trying to create separation in the ACC’s Coastal division while the Devils are coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia Tech.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Everything Jeremy Roach and Jacob Grandison said at ACC Media Day about the upcoming season

Earlier this week the new-look Duke Men’s Basketball program met the media in Charlotte at the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Tipoff Media Day. Joining rookie head coach Jon Scheyer at the podium and in breakout sessions were returning point guard Jeremy Roach and incoming transfer small forward Jacob Grandison, both of whom are expected to be high in the rotation when the Blue Devils take the court to open the season next month.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

PHOTOS: Preseason basketball practice 10/13

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- View photographs from the Hurricanes basketball practice on Thursday. Returning starters Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller along with six newcomers, including transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier, are among those featured.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy