Earlier this week the new-look Duke Men’s Basketball program met the media in Charlotte at the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Tipoff Media Day. Joining rookie head coach Jon Scheyer at the podium and in breakout sessions were returning point guard Jeremy Roach and incoming transfer small forward Jacob Grandison, both of whom are expected to be high in the rotation when the Blue Devils take the court to open the season next month.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO