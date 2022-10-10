Read full article on original website
She Thought Nobody Wanted Her Product. That Wasn't the Problem
Last week, an entrepreneur wrote in with a long and detailed question, but one that I see a lot, especially from founders who are already on the market and doing crisp business. It was actually more of a cry for help than a question. It seemed that after a healthy launch that resulted in hitting some lofty KPIs in her first year, new customers no longer wanted her product. Suddenly, she told me, new customer adoption had come to a screeching halt.
How to Solve Remote Work's 'Productivity Paranoia'
Microsoft's latest Work Trend Index (published Sept. 22) surveyed 20,000 staff in companies around the globe and showed that 87 percent felt they were as productive at home -- if not more -- than in the office. But their bosses disagreed... and it wasn't even close. Only 12 percent of managers said they have full confidence their team is as productive when working remotely compared to sitting at their desks in the office. "We have to get past what we describe as 'productivity paranoia,' " Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. He added that the mismatch in survey data between workers and managers showed a "real disconnect in terms of the expectations and what they feel."
How to Know If You're on the Right Track? Question Everything
Any founder interested in thriving over the long term needs to be addicted to innovation. I know I am. But there's long been debate about how best to innovate. In Silicon Valley's earlier days, Hewlett-Packard adhered to an innovation theory called the next bench. One engineer would ask the engineer sitting on the next bench over to describe the kind of tool he would find helpful. Since HP's customers at the time were primarily other engineers, that constituted market research. But when HP became a more consumer-focused business, the company discovered, not surprisingly, that it needed to reach out to consumers for innovation inspiration.
In Just 2 Sentences, Bill Gates Taught a Great Leadership Lesson to Every Manager
In March of 2020, the business world shifted overnight to remote work due to the pandemic. Countless pro-remote workplace studies sprung up to reinforce the benefits of flexible work arrangements in the "new normal." In the post-pandemic age, conventional wisdom dictates that employees need flexibility, especially in the current employee-driven...
This Neuroscientist Built a Business by Reducing Waste. Steve Case Is Betting Millions It Will Work
Garry Copper wasn't supposed to be an entrepreneur. After completing a PhD in neuroscience in 2014, he was working at Northwestern University's medical school when he learned that some of his colleagues needed equipment that was lying unused in his lab. He began distributing the supplies, pushing a cart around the medical school, eventually earning the nickname the Cart Guy.
3 Ways the Gig Economy is Changing
The gig economy, ushered in by the 2009 invention of 4G and the subsequent increase in mobile internet speed, gave birth to companies such as Uber, Airbnb, and Lyft. However, these businesses were just the beginning. Today, other significant forces have made the gig economy a more flexible, long-term option...
A Disengaged Workforce Is a Harbinger of a Toxic Workplace Culture
Employee disengagement is not just a phase; it’s a contagion that can result in your entire team disengaging from their work and one another. That progression may happen slowly over time or seemingly overnight. When it does, however, it's a sign that something in your organization isn't working. If left unaddressed, employee disengagement will create a toxic work environment. And it's a lot harder to recover from a toxic work environment than from a disengaged workforce.
3 Tips for Using Online Lead Generation Tools
Attracting new customers has always been imperative to any business. Add the current complexities of labor and supply chain challenges, increased competition, and inflation cutting into ever-slimming margins, and it’s essential today to find, attract, and gain new customers. Before a person decides to become a customer, they often...
Set It and Forget It: Print Solutions That Adapt to Meet Small Business Needs
There’s a scene from the cult classic film, Office Space, where a group of employees take a printer outdoors and smash it to bits. Thankfully, printers have come a long way since that movie was made. In fact, the pandemic and shifts to hybrid work have prompted small and micro business owners to seek smart solutions that are effortless, secure, and sustainable. And modernizations in printers and related services can be an important part of that effort.
The Value of Discussing Personal Goals in Business
We spend so much of our lives as entrepreneurs hunting for opportunities. What if new opportunities become the very thing that distracts us from our true goals? I’ve seen many talented business leaders and employees, myself included, wind up led astray by opportunity. This is an inherently challenging situation...
Boost Your Credibility with the 3 Ss Approach to Using Stats and Studies
Each year, there are dozens of studies done on workplace culture. The insights provided hold tremendous value to organizations, but unfortunately, leaders struggle to use them. Whether you’re a manager or HR professional, it can be difficult to get focused attention on the “people” issues within your business. Statistics and...
How Can You Be Sure Someone Has Outstanding Leadership Skills? It Comes Down to 4 Words
The solution to the Great Resignation may be found in the title of a classic leadership book: Lead From the Heart. But let's face it, the idea of becoming a "heart-led" leader sounds inherently soft and weak. To the most cynical managers amongst us, it's interpreted as guidance to be...
Giant Companies Are More Vulnerable Than You Think
I still remember how worried we were when my last company, Udemy, was a tiny education startup and Google announced Course Builder. It was like the worst-case scenario investors pose when you're fundraising: What if Google takes your idea and launches a competing product? But here's the thing: Course Builder went nowhere. Then came Google Helpouts, plus several attempts to monetize learning content on YouTube. None of those ever became a significant threat to Udemy.
