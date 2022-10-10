Microsoft's latest Work Trend Index (published Sept. 22) surveyed 20,000 staff in companies around the globe and showed that 87 percent felt they were as productive at home -- if not more -- than in the office. But their bosses disagreed... and it wasn't even close. Only 12 percent of managers said they have full confidence their team is as productive when working remotely compared to sitting at their desks in the office. "We have to get past what we describe as 'productivity paranoia,' " Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. He added that the mismatch in survey data between workers and managers showed a "real disconnect in terms of the expectations and what they feel."

