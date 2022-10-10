ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

Yardbarker

Sixers Waiving Mac McClung

This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
NBA
Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 113-97 Loss To The Philadelphia 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Philadelphia 76ers n their second preseason game of the season. Yes, those same 76ers that took a 113-112 decision over the Wine and Gold less than a week ago. Cavs' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wanted to shake up his lineups throughout the preseason...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers set to face Charlotte Hornets in preseason finale

Just as quickly as it began, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ preseason is set to wrap up tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. Philadelphia is undefeated in the preseason, having won all three of their games so far. Charlotte, meanwhile, is winless in four games this preseason and recently learned they will now be without star point guard LaMelo Ball for one to two weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Sixers defeat Cavs once again behind Tyrese Maxey’s 19 points

The Philadelphia 76ers made their way to Cleveland to face off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in the team’s third preseason game. Convincingly, the Sixers dominated the Cavaliers 113-97 Tyrese Maxey was once again a revelation; Matisse Thybulle showed that he’s fearless this season when it comes to...
CLEVELAND, OH

