Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 3
The Sixers and the Cavaliers battled it out once more on Monday night.
Sixers Waiving Mac McClung
This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
FOX Sports
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 113-97 Loss To The Philadelphia 76ers
The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Philadelphia 76ers n their second preseason game of the season. Yes, those same 76ers that took a 113-112 decision over the Wine and Gold less than a week ago. Cavs' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wanted to shake up his lineups throughout the preseason...
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton; Waive LJ Figueroa
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday that they have signed Bryce Hamilton and have waived LJ Figueroa.
Newly Signed Sixers Guard Joins Team for Morning Shootaround
Skylar Mays is with the Sixers on Wednesday.
76ers vs. Hornets: What Stood Out in Sixers’ Finale?
The Sixers concluded their preseason with another win against the Hornets.
James Harden: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season
The beginning of James Harden’s tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t get off to the greatest start. After a messy split with the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers traded for him in the blockbuster Ben Simmons deal and he didn’t produce at the level expected of him. After...
76ers vs. Cavs: Who Boosted Their Stock in Monday’s Win?
Stock Up, Stock Down; Who trended in the right direction against the Cavs?
Philadelphia 76ers set to face Charlotte Hornets in preseason finale
Just as quickly as it began, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ preseason is set to wrap up tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. Philadelphia is undefeated in the preseason, having won all three of their games so far. Charlotte, meanwhile, is winless in four games this preseason and recently learned they will now be without star point guard LaMelo Ball for one to two weeks.
Sixers defeat Cavs once again behind Tyrese Maxey’s 19 points
The Philadelphia 76ers made their way to Cleveland to face off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in the team’s third preseason game. Convincingly, the Sixers dominated the Cavaliers 113-97 Tyrese Maxey was once again a revelation; Matisse Thybulle showed that he’s fearless this season when it comes to...
