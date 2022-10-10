ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid headline list of current NHL captains and alternate captains for 2022-23 season

One of the greatest honors in hockey is to be named captain of a team. Donning the "C" comes with incredible responsibility as a player becomes the team's leader. Players like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby were given the letter when they were just a few seasons into their NHL careers. Others, like Patrice Bergeron, could have been a captain for the majority of their careers but earned captain status in their older age.
Granato signs multiyear contract as Sabres coach

Enters second full season, praised by GM for passion, leadership. Don Granato signed a multiyear contract as coach of the Buffalo Sabres.on Wednesday. The 55-year-old is entering his second full season. He replaced Ralph Krueger on May 17, 2021, and was retained June 29. "Don's passion for the game and...
Predators Bolster Hockey Operations Staff to Start 2022-23 Season

Nashville GM David Poile Discusses Recent Additions to Hockey Ops, Continued Growth of Organization. Take a minute and think back to your favorite hockey moment. Maybe it was a hat trick, or a come-from-behind win. Maybe it was a game-winning goal in triple overtime. Or maybe you were lucky enough to see a childhood hero lift the Stanley Cup.
Blues Weekly: Blues HOF, Perunovich, Kostin Traded & More

The St. Louis Blues will play regular-season hockey this week. The 2022-23 season begins on Tuesday night with an ESPN doubleheader in the United States, but the Blues won’t play until a few days later on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last week was busy for the...
Panthers, Isles square off in showcase of new coaches

The Florida Panthers and New York Islanders each hired new coaches during last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that's where the similarities in offseason approaches end for the teams, who are slated to begin the 2022-23 season on Thursday night when the Islanders host the Panthers in Elmont, N.Y. The...
Edge of 17: Pens' core of Crosby, Letang, Malkin still going

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The scene was mundane only in its familiarity. Sidney Crosby working just off to the side of the net. Kris Letang circling the point. Evgeni Malkin coiled in the right circle. The whistle from a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff the only thing breaking the silence.
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.  And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.  To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
VGK Sign Defenseman Nicolas Hague to Three-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (October 10, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 10, that the team has signed defenseman Nicolas Hague to a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $2,294,150. Hague has appeared in 142 NHL games, all with the Golden Knights, and recorded...
Mahura looking forward to new opportunity with Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. - Even though he was admittedly running low on sleep, Josh Mahura couldn't stop smiling following his first practice with the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. "It's been really exciting," said Mahura, a 24-year-old defenseman who was claimed off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on...
Projected Lineup: October 12 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, NC. - Featuring newcomers Brent Burns, Ondrej Kase and Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their 25th anniversary season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Burns will be paired with Jaccob Slavin on the team's top pair, followed by the trusty combination of Brady Skjei and Brett...
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster

As it stands for right now, the Penguins roster features 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies. The forwards will see Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, and Jason Zucker. On the...
