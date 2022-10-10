Read full article on original website
How media can leverage your authority and expand your network with Josh Elledge, Ep 20
How media can leverage your authority and expand your network with Josh Elledge, Ep 20. Have you ever wondered how you can grow your practice by having your own podcast, TV show or book? Tune in for today’s podcast episode to discover how you can create an effective growth strategy for your practice using media, so you can extend your reach and step up as the expert!
Activating Today’s Medicare Member: Effective Engagement Strategies
Activating Today’s Medicare Member: Effective Engagement Strategies. Motivating Medicare members to take action to improve their health is a high priority for health plans. Our panel explores how health plans can meet members where they are at the right time and with the right message. Hear success stories and “bright spots” you can implement in your organization!
Healthcare Cybersecurity is in Critical Condition. What’s the Prescription for Health Systems? with Erik Decker from Intermountain Healthcare & Julie Chua from the U.S. HHS
Healthcare Cybersecurity is in Critical Condition. What’s the Prescription for Health Systems? with Erik Decker from Intermountain Healthcare & Julie Chua from the U.S. HHS. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
How Does a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Optimize Care for Patients, Providers and Staff?
How Does a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Optimize Care for Patients, Providers and Staff?. October 13, 2022: UCSF Medical Center is at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare. What tools should you have in place to make digital transformation possible? What are the foundational elements? Kay Burke, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer reveals what a nursing background can bring into this role of innovation. How can we make our many fragmented workflows more integrated or automated? What are the specific challenges that UCSF is addressing? How is UCSF thinking about technology and data in support of care?
FOGI: A Path to Connect Nursing and Technology with Christopher Grutta, Registered Nurse at Mass General Brigham
FOGI: A Path to Connect Nursing and Technology with Christopher Grutta, Registered Nurse at Mass General Brigham. Nursing informatics is becoming a Need-to-Have asset in healthcare. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern interviews Chris Grutta, a healthcare professional and registered nurse with over ten years...
Content Strategy that Drives Results, ft. Chris Boyer, VP of Digital Strategy, Beth Israel Lahey
Content Strategy that Drives Results, ft. Chris Boyer, VP of Digital Strategy, Beth Israel Lahey. Content is king. Always has been, always will be. But how can healthcare take content and structure it to deliver a consistent brand and communication to healthcare consumers? Because ultimately if you structure your content in the right way, you create it once and publish across mediums and channels to your target audiences, thereby streamlining your communication workflows.
Nurse Leader Network: How to Use the Just Culture Tool to Improve Workplace and Patient Safety
Nurse Leader Network: How to Use the Just Culture Tool to Improve Workplace and Patient Safety. The RaDonda Vaught case has nurses everywhere questioning whether an the future for nurses is that unintentional actions will lead to prosecution. A big question in this case is whether Just Culture was applied. Just Culture is a key component in ensuring a culture of safety, and in this episode you will learn why you need to start using it today as well as the exact steps of how to implement the Just Culture tool.
LabOps: Improve Everything You Touch at the Lab with Jessica Beltran, Associate Director of Lab Operations at Seeker Biologics
LabOps: Improve Everything You Touch at the Lab with Jessica Beltran, Associate Director of Lab Operations at Seeker Biologics. Facilities management is a great tool to improve lab operations. In this episode, Jessica Beltran, Associate Director of Lab Operations at Seeker Biologics, talks about mechanisms she has learned to improve...
CD: A Bridge Between Technology and Care, the role of a CMIO with John Chelico, National Chief Medical Information Officer for CommonSpirit
CD: A Bridge Between Technology and Care, the role of a CMIO with John Chelico, National Chief Medical Information Officer for CommonSpirit. We need to create systems that can harness technology to improve care. In this episode, Dr. John Chelico, National Chief Medical Information Officer for CommonSpirit joins us. As...
