Nurse Leader Network: How to Use the Just Culture Tool to Improve Workplace and Patient Safety. The RaDonda Vaught case has nurses everywhere questioning whether an the future for nurses is that unintentional actions will lead to prosecution. A big question in this case is whether Just Culture was applied. Just Culture is a key component in ensuring a culture of safety, and in this episode you will learn why you need to start using it today as well as the exact steps of how to implement the Just Culture tool.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO