Maggie Lindemann Gets Ready To Party With Her Exclusive Song Picks For ‘The Sound Of Halloween’

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Courtesy of Maggie Lindemann

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of the music, movies, television, and pop culture worlds pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. Today, singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann shares her picks for this year’s spooky extravaganza.

(Courtesy of Maggie Lindemann)

For many of Maggie’s fans, this Halloween will be the holiday where they’re blasting her new album on repeat. She released SUCKERPUNCH in September and celebrated the project’s arrival by giving love to her die-hard supporters. “Seven years in the making. I can’t believe I’m finally able to release an album,” she wrote on Instagram. “So much has gone into this over the years, more than I could ever explain. But I’m so grateful for everyone involved, everyone who helped make this possible. I would have never been able to create this without absolutely everyone that had been in my life throughout the years, good and bad. Thank you guys, for being patient. I love u. I love this project. thank u thank u thank u.”

Fans will feel the love in Los Angeles and New York City at two sold-out shows at The Moroccan Lounge and The Mercury Lounge. From there, Maggie will paint the town Suckerpunch green, right in time for Halloween. Speaking of which, Maggie – a self-described Tim Burton fanatic (and likely candidate to play Lydia Deetz’s child if they ever reboot the Beetlejuice franchise ) — might take advantage of being in The Big (Rotten) Apple by popping by NYC’s famed Beetle House for a bite. As she prepares to enjoy some Burton-inspired culinary delights, here are her picks for The Sound Of Halloween playlist.

Maggie Lindemann’s Halloween Playlist Picks

The Nightmare Before Christmas, “This Is Halloween”

Lana Del Rey, “Once Upon A Dream”

Maggie Lindemann, “Girl Next Door”

(Editor’s Note: Because “This Is Halloween” has been added already, we’ve included Maggie’s “Girl Next Door” off of her recently released album SUCKERPUNCH as an addition.)

HollywoodLife: What is your most prominent Halloween memory?

Maggie: This family that I went to school with used to throw these Halloween parties every year. They’d go all out and then we’d all go trick or treating. I was always so excited to go to those and get dressed up.

What do you think will be the most popular Halloween costume this year? What SHOULD be, in your mind?

Hmmmmm, I think Maxine from X will be a really big one this year, and rightfully so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drS2R_0iTXyMuH00
(Courtesy of Maggie Lindemann

Do you have any particular October/Halloween traditions?

Partying, [laughs]. I love Halloween, so I always have to go out and party

What horror movie would you star in if given a budget and free range to do whatever? You can remake any film of the past, or you can create your own.

Ahhh, I wish I could’ve been in X or Jennifer’s Body. I love those ones.

What’s on tap for October and the rest of the year?

I have my first headlining shows in October. I’m so excited. I have never done shows of my own. And the rest of the year, just doing festivals and working.

