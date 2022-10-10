‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas on Returning for ‘Ride or Dies’ Feeling Like an ‘Outsider’

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
How MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Became the Reality Show for Sports Fans
T.J. Lavin, the host of MTV’s The Challenge, could only cackle as a tank he’d commandeered ran amok, drawing looks of anguish from those around him. Everyone aside from Lavin had been tasked with dragging heavy cargo across a 500-foot field, stopping only to solve a jigsaw puzzle and math equation. If Lavin caught up to the contestant and flattened their supplies, they were eliminated. It was a grisly yet welcome sight for those who watched the premiere of the 35th season of MTV’s The Challenge, which aired April 1, 2020, weeks after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was fittingly filmed in and around an isolated Cold War bunker in Prague months before “social distancing” entered the lexicon.
Albany Herald
‘See’: Watch Maghra Kane & Queen Kane Embrace in the Series’ Final Episode (VIDEO)
We are in the final season of the Apple TV+ original series , starring Jason Momoa, and in the last episode of the show, “I See You,” co-stars Hera Hilmar and Sylvia Hoeks have a heartfelt moment as sisters. Maghra Kane and the mad Queen Kane embrace each other after a tumultuous couple of seasons between the two, but it is only Maghra who speaks and the Queen that reacts.
Albany Herald
‘Shantaram’: Charlie Hunnam Details His Fight in Return to TV (VIDEO)
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam returns to TV as Lin Ford, an escaped Aussie convict on the run, looking for redemption in 1980s Bombay in Apple TV+’s Shantaram. In the drama, premiering Friday, October 14, Hunnam’s fugitive struggles to avoid trouble after prison but falls for an enigmatic woman.
Albany Herald
'The Watcher' is Netflix's latest true story tale meant to get you watching
Netflix has found its sweet spot with freaking us all out. "The Watcher" is no exception. Here's what you need to know about the new limited series that is streaming now:
IN THIS ARTICLE
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
Albany Herald
Nicki Minaj criticizes Grammys for moving 'Super Freaky Girl' to pop category
Nicki Minaj has a message for the Recording Academy after they moved her song "Super Freaky Girl" from a rap category to a pop category for award consideration. "I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG ('Super Freaky Girl') has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!" Minaj wrote in a series of tweets, referring to the Latto song. "ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll."
Albany Herald
Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)
Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
Albany Herald
PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed
The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok." In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old rapper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany Herald
Mummified dinosaur's skin was gnashed by ancient crocs
The skin of a 67-million-year-old dinosaur has revealed bites and gashes from an ancient crocodile, and how its flesh was ripped apart may explain why it became mummified. Skin decays much more easily than bone so it's extremely rare to find fossilized dinosaur skin.
Comments / 0