Narcity
This Magical Holiday Train Is Returning To Canada With Christmas Events All Over The Country
A magical Christmas tradition is back in Canada! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning with live events across the country after previously being cancelled for two years amid the pandemic. The train will be returning to the rails this year in a cross-continent tour to help raise money and...
Narcity
Canada's Gas Prices Are Dropping In Some Spots This Week & Here's Who Should Fill Up ASAP
After a week of highs, it looks like gas prices in Canada are finally set to drop in some parts of the country. According to gas price analyst Dan McTeague, several big cities are seeing costs cool down at the pumps recently and in the coming days. This change will...
Narcity
Canada Is One Of The Most 'Medically Free' Countries Worldwide & It Beat The US By A Lot
One thing Canadians love to talk about is the fact that, here in the Great White North, we have universal health care. While many people are super proud of Canada's health care system, not all countries have the same access to services like abortions, paid maternity leave and universal health care.
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Shared His Dollarama Trip For Thanksgiving & It's So Pure (VIDEO)
Canadian Thanksgiving recently passed, and a Ukrainian refugee in the country got to experience his first-ever celebration of the fall holiday. Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who currently lives in Saskatchewan, recently made a video on finding out about the holiday and the sweet way he was going to celebrate it. "My...
Narcity
I Moved To Calgary A Year Ago & Fall Is Hands-Down My Favourite Season
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Alberta really is one of the most beautiful places to visit but despite the majority of tourists choosing to visit the province in the summer, fall is arguably a way more impressive time to me.
Narcity
8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 13 to 16
If you're not into quintessential fall activities like visiting pumpkin patches or hiking to stunning fall lookouts, there are still a bunch of fun things to do around the capital city this season. From weekly cocktail events to food festivals and concerts that are only happening on specific dates, here...
Narcity
6 CSIS Jobs Available Across Canada Right Now That Pay More Than $100,000 A Year
There are so many Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs with salaries that are over $100,000 and you can apply for them right now!. If you're interested in government of Canada jobs, the country's national intelligence service is hiring people to work in a variety of positions, including Foreign Language Communication Analysts, Technical Advisors and IT Software Developers.
Narcity
So Many Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Ontario Last Week & Here's Where
Ontario's millionaire population got a little bump last week after the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw dished out several fortunes. So, luck is definitely in the air. According to OLG, players snatched up 10 out of the 16 winning Maxmillions numbers, which resulted in five $1 million tickets being sold in these areas:
Narcity
8 Places In Ontario Where It Feels Like Halloween All Year Round If You Just Can't Wait
During the month of October, you can enjoy a bunch of ghost tours and haunted destinations in Ontario, but you don't need to limit the spooky vibes to one season. If your autumn fills up quickly or you simply love creepy things, here are eight places to visit in Ontario that feel like Halloween all year.
Narcity
Toronto Has The Biggest Housing Bubble Risk In The World & Here's What That Means
It may not be a shock to many, but it's confirmed, Toronto's housing market officially has a higher bubble risk than anywhere else in the world. This is according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index for 2022, released on Wednesday, which showed that Toronto’s bubble risk has expanded to a score of 2.24 this year, up from 2.02 in 2021 and 1.96 in 2022. UBS's metric puts any score above 1.5 at bubble risk.
Narcity
A Woman Is Roasting Men's Hinge Profiles In Montreal & Some Of Them Are Just 'Putrid'
A woman is chronicling what it's like to be on dating apps in Montreal, and her reviews of the local men's profiles are absolutely brutal. Montreal native Dylan Burrows decided to post a video on TikTok about using dating apps in Montreal, and the exact word she used to describe the experience is "putrid."
Narcity
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Is Coming Back To Toronto With New Sparkling Displays
If you're already dreaming of holiday magic, it's time to get excited because The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is returning to Toronto in November. This popular holiday event is an interactive drive-thru experience filled with thousands of twinkly lights, live entertainment, photo ops and tasty treats. You can enjoy the...
Narcity
An Australian TikToker Moved To Vancouver & Got Real About What Canadians Are Like (VIDEO)
An Australian who moved to Vancouver four months ago is getting real on TikTok about all of the things she's learned about the city, and Canadians in general. In two separate TikToks, Cassie Leong gives all her insights into everything from Vancouver's dating scene to how frequently Canadians actually say "eh." Hint: It's a whole lot.
Narcity
You Haven't Really Explored Ontario Until You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Bucket List Adventures
Ontario is full of epic adventures and hidden gems and if you're someone who loves to explore, you may have already checked a number of these activities off of your fun to-do list. From climbing ancient mountains and navigating underground caves to relaxing at a boozy spa and sipping through...
Narcity
TD Just Became The First Canadian Bank To Quit Counting Transit Fares As Transactions
If you have a personal chequing or savings account in Canada, TD is now making it easier for you to use your debit card to access public transit. That's because TD is giving all of its customers the freedom to make unlimited debit card transactions at Canadian transit agencies, no longer counting these purchases in transaction-limited accounts. The move – a first in Canada – came into effect August 1, 2022.
Narcity
This Toronto Neighbourhood Was Ranked One Of The Top 15 'Coolest' In The World
Toronto may arguably have some of the best neighbourhoods in Canada, but only one area, in particular, is getting some official recognition on the world stage. TimeOut released its list of the 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Dundas West managed to crack the top 15. The list is...
Narcity
Toronto's Advance Voting Is Now Open & Here's Where To Cast Your Ballot
If finding out when and where to vote in Toronto is a process that never fails to stress you out, don't worry you're not alone. According to the city's website, advanced voting polls for municipalities will be open October 7 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and finding a spot to cast your ballot early is blissfully straightforward.
Narcity
More Ontarians Can Get Their Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Dose Starting Next Week
Ontarians aged 12 and up are now eligible to get their bivalent COVID-19 booster dose starting next week. The Ontario government announced the rollout in a press release on Thursday, stating that anyone who is 12 years old and over can book their next dose starting Monday, October 17, if they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
Narcity
Alberta's New Premier Said Unvaccinated People Are The 'Most Discriminated Against Group'
Alberta's new premier Danielle Smith has been officially sworn, in but comments made during her first news conference since becoming premier have already got Albertans heated. After being sworn in as premier on Tuesday, October 11, Smith told reporters that people who had chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine were the "most discriminated against group" she had ever seen.
Narcity
Ontario Lottery Winner Says His Wife Dreamt Of Money The Night Before He Became A Millionaire
An Ontario lottery winner said his wife knew their lives were changing forever way before he did. According to OLG, Brampton residentDaljit Sidhu is $5 million richer after becoming the first-ever winner of the new Lotto 6/49 Classic jackpot on September 17, 2022. But the luck doesn't end there. The...
