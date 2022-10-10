It may not be a shock to many, but it's confirmed, Toronto's housing market officially has a higher bubble risk than anywhere else in the world. This is according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index for 2022, released on Wednesday, which showed that Toronto’s bubble risk has expanded to a score of 2.24 this year, up from 2.02 in 2021 and 1.96 in 2022. UBS's metric puts any score above 1.5 at bubble risk.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO