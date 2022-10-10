ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I Moved To Calgary A Year Ago & Fall Is Hands-Down My Favourite Season

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Alberta really is one of the most beautiful places to visit but despite the majority of tourists choosing to visit the province in the summer, fall is arguably a way more impressive time to me.
8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 13 to 16

If you're not into quintessential fall activities like visiting pumpkin patches or hiking to stunning fall lookouts, there are still a bunch of fun things to do around the capital city this season. From weekly cocktail events to food festivals and concerts that are only happening on specific dates, here...
6 CSIS Jobs Available Across Canada Right Now That Pay More Than $100,000 A Year

There are so many Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs with salaries that are over $100,000 and you can apply for them right now!. If you're interested in government of Canada jobs, the country's national intelligence service is hiring people to work in a variety of positions, including Foreign Language Communication Analysts, Technical Advisors and IT Software Developers.
So Many Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Ontario Last Week & Here's Where

Ontario's millionaire population got a little bump last week after the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw dished out several fortunes. So, luck is definitely in the air. According to OLG, players snatched up 10 out of the 16 winning Maxmillions numbers, which resulted in five $1 million tickets being sold in these areas:
Toronto Has The Biggest Housing Bubble Risk In The World & Here's What That Means

It may not be a shock to many, but it's confirmed, Toronto's housing market officially has a higher bubble risk than anywhere else in the world. This is according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index for 2022, released on Wednesday, which showed that Toronto’s bubble risk has expanded to a score of 2.24 this year, up from 2.02 in 2021 and 1.96 in 2022. UBS's metric puts any score above 1.5 at bubble risk.
TD Just Became The First Canadian Bank To Quit Counting Transit Fares As Transactions

If you have a personal chequing or savings account in Canada, TD is now making it easier for you to use your debit card to access public transit. That's because TD is giving all of its customers the freedom to make unlimited debit card transactions at Canadian transit agencies, no longer counting these purchases in transaction-limited accounts. The move – a first in Canada – came into effect August 1, 2022.
Toronto's Advance Voting Is Now Open & Here's Where To Cast Your Ballot

If finding out when and where to vote in Toronto is a process that never fails to stress you out, don't worry you're not alone. According to the city's website, advanced voting polls for municipalities will be open October 7 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and finding a spot to cast your ballot early is blissfully straightforward.
More Ontarians Can Get Their Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Dose Starting Next Week

Ontarians aged 12 and up are now eligible to get their bivalent COVID-19 booster dose starting next week. The Ontario government announced the rollout in a press release on Thursday, stating that anyone who is 12 years old and over can book their next dose starting Monday, October 17, if they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
Alberta's New Premier Said Unvaccinated People Are The 'Most Discriminated Against Group'

Alberta's new premier Danielle Smith has been officially sworn, in but comments made during her first news conference since becoming premier have already got Albertans heated. After being sworn in as premier on Tuesday, October 11, Smith told reporters that people who had chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine were the "most discriminated against group" she had ever seen.
