Albany Herald

Dodgers to revamp look for Game 3 vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers will make multiple lineup changes, one game after falling to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday to even the National League Division Series between Southern California rivals at a game each. During Thursday's only off day of the NLDS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Austin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hawks Talon win No. 1 pick in NBA 2K League draft

Hawks Talon GC received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft via a lottery on Thursday. The club, affiliated with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, had just a 2.1 percent chance to win the first selection, according to the league's probabilities.
ATLANTA, GA

