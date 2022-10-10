Read full article on original website
California's Attorney General Is Threatening Legal Action Against San Diego
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning San Diego about building in areas with high fire risk. The Union Tribune says the state attorney general released a list of key issues California wants addressed before local leaders approve housing in order to avoid a legal challenge. Specifically, he pointed to...
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
Pam Anderson to Talking About the Debate Against Jena Griswold
In my voter guide (linked above) I state that "Pam Anderson is the most qualified person running for any office in the state of Colorado in 2022." Pam is running to replace the partisan and incompetent Jena Griswold. Following up on their Tuesday debate, Pam joins the show to talk about the debate, the race, and this: Colorado sent 30,000 noncitizens a voter registration mailer (coloradosun.com)
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
Alex Jones Must Pay Nearly $1 Billion To School Shooting Victims' Families
A jury has awarded the families of victims of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, $965 million in compensatory damages in their defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems. The jury also awarded the plaintiffs punitive damages, which are limited to attorneys'...
This Is Florida's Most Haunted House
When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales. If you're looking for...
This Is Colorado's Most Haunted House
When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures, from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales. If you're looking for...
Man Confesses To Murdering 5 People After Days-Long Meth Binge
A man arrested in Georgia in connection with an armed robbery confessed to murdering five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody following a high-speed police chase after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Hephzibah, Georgia. He crashed the car, which he stole from one...
Florida Man Busted With Enough Fentanyl To Kill 200,000 People
A Florida man is charged with possessing enough Fentanyl to kill over 200,000 people. Hernando County Sheriff's detectives arrested 49-year old Jacob Spinoza in Spring Hill after an undercover investigation found him with 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, holding a street value of about $50,000. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration,...
