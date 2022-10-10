Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO