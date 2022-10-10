Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’
The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley’s Reaction To Brock Lesnar’s Return Slammed For Not Looking Authentic
This past week on RAW, Bobby Lashley was set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. However, when Bobby Lashley called out Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and walked out to the ring. Brock Lesnar wasted no time in attacking Bobby Lashley with a couple of...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired
Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Rumored Identities Of Bray Wyatt’s New ‘Wyatt6’ Faction
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a huge star there. He has truly been one of the most consistent and dependable stars in the company as well. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW,...
ringsidenews.com
Alberto Del Rio Breaks Silence About Saraya Joining AEW
The romantic relationship between Alberto Del Rio and Saraya was very controversial among fans and their peers due to the major age gap and possible abuse between the two. Now the former is giving his thoughts on the latter’s new gig with All Elite Wrestling. Del Rio recently appeared...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted To Keep Bobby Lashley Strong Ahead Of Brock Lesnar Feud
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. WWE also wanted to keep him strong for a good reason. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Call For Wardlow To Join WWE As Quickly As Possible
Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. Mr. Mayhem has been on a roll for the past several months and even became...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Left Another Wrestler ‘On The Ground About Ready To Cry’ In OVW
Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive wrestlers of all time. He has held the titles of UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE. Brock Lesnar allegedly “backhanded” a wrestler once after getting the wrong end of a locker room joke. Rip...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Indefinitely Freeze Naomi’s Contract
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This began after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May and caused a lot of drama. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their social media....
ringsidenews.com
Randy Savage Gave Hulk Hogan His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX
Hulk Hogan is one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling, with his influence in the business never being understated. His four-decade-long wrestling career included a period when he was regarded as one of the sport’s most revered and beloved icons. Jim Cornette recently revealed how Hogan got his black eye at WrestleMania IX.
ringsidenews.com
Renee Paquette Thinks AEW Didn’t Want To Step On Jon Moxley’s Toes By Offering Her A Job
Renee Paquette was a part of the WWE family for eight years until she parted ways with the company back in the Summer of 2020. She parted ways with the company after FOX’s WWE Backstage show was cancelled. Paquette kept herself busy with quite a few projects, both personal...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Teases Unexpected Appearances Outside AEW
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a big deal there. He is someone the company can fully rely on and had constantly delivered when it mattered. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW, ensuring...
Comments / 0