ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death

Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Barrett
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired

Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’

The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence

Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt#Combat#Booker T Says#Wwe Hall Of Famer#Hall Of Fame
ringsidenews.com

Rumored Identities Of Bray Wyatt’s New ‘Wyatt6’ Faction

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a huge star there. He has truly been one of the most consistent and dependable stars in the company as well. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Wanted To Keep Bobby Lashley Strong Ahead Of Brock Lesnar Feud

Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. WWE also wanted to keep him strong for a good reason. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Alberto Del Rio Breaks Silence About Saraya Joining AEW

The romantic relationship between Alberto Del Rio and Saraya was very controversial among fans and their peers due to the major age gap and possible abuse between the two. Now the former is giving his thoughts on the latter’s new gig with All Elite Wrestling. Del Rio recently appeared...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Call For Wardlow To Join WWE As Quickly As Possible

Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. Mr. Mayhem has been on a roll for the past several months and even became...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return

Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Randy Savage Gave Hulk Hogan His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX

Hulk Hogan is one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling, with his influence in the business never being understated. His four-decade-long wrestling career included a period when he was regarded as one of the sport’s most revered and beloved icons. Jim Cornette recently revealed how Hogan got his black eye at WrestleMania IX.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jon Moxley Teases Unexpected Appearances Outside AEW

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and instantly became a big deal there. He is someone the company can fully rely on and had constantly delivered when it mattered. As previously reported, the current AEW World Champion recently signed a five-year contract with AEW, ensuring...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners

WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy