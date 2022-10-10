Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Karrion Kross Says Roman Reigns Is a Modern Day Bruno Sammartino, Wants ‘Big Fight Feel’ Matches
Karrion Kross is looking for a match with Roman Reigns, and he recently compared Reigns to Bruno Sammartino in a new interview. Kross spoke with The Ringer following Extreme Rules and weighed in on a match with Reigns and more. You can check out some highlights below:. On wanting a...
Two Former WWE Stars Return On Raw
This week on Raw, The Judgement Day stood in the ring and cut a promo where Finn Balor bragged about how he made Edge said “I quit” at Extreme Rules on Saturday. Balor then turned his attention to AJ Styles. Finn Balor said he was just about done...
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt
In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
WWE Showing ‘Significant Interest’ In Bringing Back Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green’s time in WWE was a letdown thanks to a series of injuries and unfortunate timings. She was eventually let go by WWE and fans were certainly disappointed. WWE is now thinking about bringing back Green to their main roster. Wrestle Votes recently took to Twitter to reveal...
