As if this cast isn't already loaded enough… Timothy Dalton is set to join the ensemble of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's forthcoming spinoff series, 1923. According to Variety, the actor who is probably best known as the fourth actor to play James Bond in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989), is officially joining the cast. He was also known for his rolls in The Rocketeer, The Tourist and Hot Fuzz. For 1923, Timothy will play Donald Whitfield, a wealthy, powerful […]

MOVIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO