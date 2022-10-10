Read full article on original website
Former James Bond Actor Timothy Dalton Added To Star-Studded ‘1923’ Cast
As if this cast isn’t already loaded enough… Timothy Dalton is set to join the ensemble of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s forthcoming spinoff series, 1923. According to Variety, the actor who is probably best known as the fourth actor to play James Bond in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989), is officially joining the cast. He was also known for his rolls in The Rocketeer, The Tourist and Hot Fuzz. For 1923, Timothy will play Donald Whitfield, a wealthy, powerful […] The post Former James Bond Actor Timothy Dalton Added To Star-Studded ‘1923’ Cast first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable Without Signature Beard and Mustache in New Photo
Johnny Depp has made a rare red carpet appearance!. The actor and musician stepped out for SiriusXM's Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck on Oct. 12 in New York. The duo are promoting their album "18." However, fans were quick to notice that there was something different about the 59-year-old actor's...
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Halloween Ends" Before
All the Halloween alums you could ever want in one movie.
