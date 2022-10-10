Read full article on original website
Related
Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo
Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon. Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And […] The post Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Karen Huger, Candiace Dilliard-Bassett And Wendy Osefo Slam Gizelle Bryant’s Newest Interview Look
She’s reminded us not once, not twice, but three times now that she’s the word on the street… and based on the way some of the Real Housewives of Potomac are slamming Gizelle Bryant’s latest fashion moment… tells me she might be right. It’s no surprise by now that the stars of RHOP have come for […] The post Karen Huger, Candiace Dilliard-Bassett And Wendy Osefo Slam Gizelle Bryant’s Newest Interview Look appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson
What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion
Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama
She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
Heather and Terry Dubrow cozy up in public amid cheating rumors
Heather and Terry Dubrow are proving they’re the happiest couple on Earth. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” twosome spent Saturday at Disneyland, where they put on a united front just one day after shutting down cheating rumors. Paparazzi captured the pair smiling, hugging and holding each other throughout the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, where they were seen walking around with family and friends. At one point, Heather and Terry decided to skip out on a water ride, instead opting to stay back, converse and cuddle. Both were dressed in all-black athleisure ensembles, which Heather completed with a white windbreaker. On Friday, “Fancy Pants” quieted...
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown asked his 3 remaining wives to 'conform to patriarchy' after Christine announced she was leaving him
Kody Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that he regretted not "taking the reins" of his family and instead valuing his wives' independence.
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'
The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
Popculture
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Judge Denies Ne-Yo’s Demand To Find Estranged Wife In Contempt For Sensational Escort Instagram Post
A Georgia judge has shut down Ne-Yo’s demand that his estranged wife Crystal Smith be found in contempt of court as their divorce battle intensifies, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held as part of the divorce after Ne-Yo filed...
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Comments / 0