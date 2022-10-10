Read full article on original website
Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?
If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
5 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area Costume Contests for Halloween 2022
Bust out that costume! It's time to have a competition. Halloween is just a few weeks away and, hopefully, you've already picked out or planned your costume. Or, maybe you're like me and wait until the last minute forcing yourself to create something out of what you already have at home. Like the year I went as a "tourist" simply because I had a tropical-themed shirt in my closet:
Why Did This Person Wait Five Months To Report $10,000 Cash Missing?
I try not to make it a habit of carrying around a ton of cash. I got jumped once when I lived in Oklahoma and had all the cash on me (and my car) stolen in the process. But, at most, I might have $50 on me on a good day. But, if I happened to get jumped again, and my money stolen again, I'm pretty sure I'd be calling the cops right away... not this guy, apparently.
Kzoo Public Library Turns 150, Celebrates with Series of Events
If you missed it, the Kalamazoo Public Library just celebrated its 150th anniversary. Now, they're hosting a series of events that are open to the public to commemorate that milestone. The Kalamazoo Public Library was originally organized in 1860 but didn't open to the public until 1872, according to their...
Fact or Fiction: Is This Gravestone in Battle Creek Cemetery Actually Crying?
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
Kind of a Big Dill: Where to Find Pickle Pizza In and Around Kalamazoo
Pickles-- you either love them or you hate them. I just so happen to be a big lover of dill pickles so if you're like me and can't get enough of the crunchy, dill-flavored deliciousness you'll want to keep reading!. I don't know how or why it started, or who...
6 Vintage Kalamazoo Items You Can Find Right Now On Etsy
I know I can't be the only one who loves browsing (and buying too much) vintage and antique items. Well, if you have someone in your life who a.) loves vintage items and b.) is obsessed with all things Kalamazoo, Etsy might be the place to go to find them a unique gift.
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
Have You Seen This Stunning New Crosswalk Outside the Three Rivers Public Library?
You know what they say, "Reading is FUNdemental!" Upon taking a look at the newly installed crosswalk outside of the Three Rivers Public Library, there's certainly no denying their passion for books. On Monday, October 10 the library located at 88 N Main St. in downtown Three Rivers shared their...
5 Pretty Places to Pop the Question in the Kalamazoo Area
If you're planning on proposing to your significant other, you already know there are a ton of details to sort out. You have to find the right ring, find the right time, and find the right place. Recently, on Kalamazoo's Reddit, someone (I'm going to keep their username private so...
What Time Is Trick or Treating in Kalamazoo Area Cities?
Trick or treating is the part of Halloween that all the children and even some adults look forward to the most. Some adults do still go out trick or treating and others love seeing the joy on kids' faces as they chat about their costumes and drop boatloads of candy into their buckets. The spirit of Halloween is all over but it's not celebrated the same way by everyone.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023
A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Opening In Kalamazoo
Driving up Drake Rd over the weekend I noticed signage had gone up in the tall executive-looking building next to Nonla Burger nearby Costco at 1750 South Drake Rd. It turns out Kalamazoo is about to get a new Mexican-inspired restaurant expected to open soon. Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas was established in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio and as their website describes, they bring something a little different to the traditional Mexican menu:
Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!
The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured
Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
Wondering What’s Going On in Downtown Otsego? New Business Celebrates Grand Opening
As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, Ace Hardware, and Amish Oak Treasures and More, for example. However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the...
