What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Blake Lively’s Elegant Pregnancy Style: From Glittery Mini Dresses to Figure-Hugging Gowns
Blake Lively makes pregnancy look fierce. The actress has wowed Us with her maternity style through the years, stepping out in dazzling mini dresses, skintight gowns and more. In September 2022, the Gossip Girl alum surprised fans when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s […]
Drew Barrymore Makes an Elegant Arrival in Brandon Maxwell Cape-Dress & Hidden Heels at the Albie Awards
Drew Barrymore made an elegant fashion statement at the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s first Albie Awards in New York City last night. Barrymore wore a black crew neck dress with a matching cape detail that gathered around the neckline. The floor-length dress was a part of a previous Brandon Maxwell collection.
Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening
Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ Oscar De La Renta dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone. The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as...
Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
bravotv.com
Katie Maloney Shows Off a Stunning New Chin-Grazing Short Haircut
The Vanderpump Rules beauty has been wearing her hair short recently, and it looks gorgeous. Over the years, we’ve seen Katie Maloney rock a number of fierce and fabulous hairstyles. Lately, though, she’s been gravitating toward shorter looks. In February 2021, the Vanderpump Rules beauty debuted a lovely lob haircut, which she wore in beachy waves. Then, in a November 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz accused her of having a “Karen haircut,” which Katie firmly disagreed with. But Katie’s latest cut might be her shortest and chicest of all.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Best Coordinating Style Moments of All Time
Setting the bar high! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a power couple in every sense of the phrase, especially when it comes to their expertly coordinated fashion choices that only seem to get better in time. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: A Look at Their Supportive Romance Through the Years The husband-and-wife have been […]
bravotv.com
Noelle Robinson Sends Love to Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill After They Share News of Their Separation
The RHOA couple received support from the Bravo family after confirming they are separating after two years of marriage. Shortly after confirming their separation after two years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill quickly felt the love and support of those close to them.
Jodie Turner-Smith Looks Breathtaking in a Sheer Tulle Gown
Jodie Turner-Smith delivers nothing but pure fashion moments when she hits the red carpet. Last night at the 2022 Clooney Foundation's Albie Awards was no exception. The actress and model was a vision, wearing a black, voluminous, tulle mermaid gown by Christian Siriano. Styled by design duo and collaborators Wayman + Micah, she topped off the look with Gucci shoes and a kitschy Judith Leiber clutch shaped like a bow. For jewels, she opted for ruby cascade earrings from the French artisanal jeweler Reza to complement her redish-purple hair.
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life
Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Wears a Sheer Bodysuit Covered in Crystal-Embellished Logos in Paris
Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning logomania look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 show earlier today, where she was covered head to toe in the Italian house's iconic "V" circle logo. For the event, the global brand ambassador traded the house's signature hot pink for black, layering a blazer and short suit over a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with all three pieces adorned in shimmering V-shaped decorations.
wmagazine.com
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Pleasing in Pleats
When one thinks of pleats, normally one thinks of something rather casual and flowing. Of course, the latest Issey Miyake made a career off of the idea that pleats don’t always have to be so lithe, and can actually hold a beautiful structure if manipulated correctly. Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest look, however, falls somewhere in between a classic pleated dress and Miyake’s Pleats Please, and it strikes an exciting, and intriguing balance because of that.
Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
Kathy Hilton Serves Up Barbiecore Glamour in 3D Floral Dress & Velvet Pumps for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion
Kathy Hilton followed the fashion steps of her daughter Paris Hilton and took the Barbiecore trend to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion. Hilton posed on Instagram ahead of the reunion episode, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, in an Oscar de la Renta dress. Her pink satin number featured a knee-length A-line skirt and V-shaped neckline, complete with elbow-length sleeves. Adding to the piece’s elegance were 3D flower accents placed around the dress, creating a blooming effect. Hilton finished her ensemble with a diamond necklace and stud earrings, as well as a crystal-covered de la...
Alex Scott showcases her gorgeous curves in a strapless leopard print gown as she graces the red carpet at the National Television Awards
Alex Scott looked sensational as she arrived at the National Television Awards at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday. The former footballer star, 37, slipped into a strapless black leopard print gown which hugged every inch of her incredible figure. Alex completed the stunning look with matching opera...
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo Clarifies If She’s Still “Dating” Whitney Sudler-Smith
There was much to discuss at the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion — from Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s breakup to Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen’s falling-out — but fans were no doubt eager to hear about one of the most surprising developments in the show’s recent history: the fling between Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
bravotv.com
Haircuts, Manis, Spray Tans, and More: See How Bravo Stars Are Prepping for BravoCon
BravoCon is finally here, and Bravoholics and Bravolebrities alike may have one burning question at the top of their minds: What do I wear?!. In addition to sorting through closets, teaming up with stylists, and picking up some new items for the three-day event at New York City’s Javits Center this weekend, Bravolebs have been busy prepping from head to toe and sharing the behind-the-scenes details of what’s going into their beauty routines.
Jill Biden Blooms in Floral Oscar de la Renta Dress & Pink Pumps While Sharing French Fries on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Dr. Jill Biden took a light-hearted approach to dressing for an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The occasion followed Biden’s first appearance on Clarkson’s talk show in 2021 — which was notably her first solo interview as first lady. While filming an advanced episode that will air on Wednesday, Biden arrived on set in a light pink Oscar de la Renta dress. Her knee-length style featured short sleeves and a belted silhouette. Giving the piece additional flair was an all-over multicolored and green floral print. The educator finished her ensemble with a gold watch, thin pearl and gold bracelets, a...
Kristin Davis Steps Into Charlotte’s Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 — with A Sheer Twist
Kristin Davis returned to Charlotte York’s shoes — literally — for the new season of “And Just Like That…” The HBO’s “Sex and the City” companion series has returned for season 2, which began filming today in New York City. While filming a scene with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (dressed in a now-viral outfit that featured J.W. Anderson’s pigeon clutch), Davis wore a black outfit reminiscent of Charlotte’s ensembles in “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That.” Her outfit featured a knee-length black skirt, as well as a sheer black polka-dot blouse that included white cuffs, a rounded silk...
