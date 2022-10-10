Elon Musk commissioned this bot analysis in his fight with Twitter. Now it shows what he could face if he takes over the platform

Elon Musk appears to have taken on another venture — the fragrance industry. After teasing in September that his Boring Company developed “Burnt Hair” — a men’s fragrance of which its namesake is the inspiration behind the scent — the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that in a matter of hours “10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!” after its launch. Musk shared an image of the bottle, which is designed in red with a jewel-shaped top, and referred to it as “the finest fragrance on earth.”More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's BrunchThe Top Trending 2021...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO