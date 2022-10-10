Elon Musk commissioned this bot analysis in his fight with Twitter. Now it shows what he could face if he takes over the platform

Read full article on original website
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Elon Musk says he reached out to Kanye West to express his concerns about the antisemitic tweet that led to the rapper's account being locked
Elon Musk says he had spoken to Kanye West about the musician's antisemitic tweet. West was reportedly locked out of his Twitter account after he posted the tweet. Musk tweeted on Tuesday, saying that he had expressed his concerns to West. Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West...
Elon Musk claims whistleblower burned 10 notebooks as part of a Twitter order to destroy sensitive information about the company
A whistleblower said he destroyed notebooks and computer files at Twitter's request, per a court filing. Elon Musk requested sanctions against Twitter on October 3, alleging it destroyed evidence. The filing was made public on Monday, but filed the day before Musk made a U-turn on the purchase. Elon Musk...
Kanye West's episode of LeBron James' YouTube show won't air because he used his interview 'to reiterate more hate speech'
Kanye West's interview on the YouTube talk show "The Shop" won't air. An executive producer said West used the interview to "reiterate more hate speech." West was recently locked out of Twitter and Instagram after posting antisemitic comments. Kanye West, who now goes by simply "Ye," used a recent interview...
Sarah Silverman Slammed for Blackface After Criticizing Kanye West's Tweet
Comedian Sarah Silverman is being slammed online for wearing blackface in a 2007 comedy sketch after criticizing a tweet by Kanye West. In an episode of her former Comedy Central show The Sarah Silverman Program titled "Face Wars," Silverman's character donned dark face paint to see whether it is more difficult to be Black or Jewish in American society.
Benzinga
Elon Musk: Twitter Ordered Whistleblower To Eliminate Critical Evidence After Failing 'To Buy His Silence'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reportedly accused Twitter Inc TWTR of asking whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko to destroy evidence just before he reinstated his offer to purchase the social media platform. What Happened: Zatko, a former head of security at Twitter, said he burned 10 handwritten notebooks and deleted...
Even Mark Zuckerberg is confused as to what's going on in the Elon Musk-Twitter saga
Mark Zuckerberg said it's "really unclear" how the saga between Twitter and Elon Musk will play out. In 2022, Musk has gone from planning to buy Twitter to ditching it to offering to buy it again. Zuckerberg and Musk have traded jabs in the past and have a longstanding feud.
Gizmodo
The Worst People Who Could Get Their Accounts Back if Elon Musk Buys Twitter
It seems more and more likely that Elon Musk will be forced to buy Twitter, despite his months of attempts to squirm out of the deal. If the billionaire does get handed the keys to Twitter, big changes are likely on the horizon. First and foremost is the possibility that Musk would reinstate a host of trolls, racists, misinformation hawks, and other monsters that have been banned from Twitter.
Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year
Twitter is the biggest long bet in 2022 for billionaire investor David Einhorn, the hedge fund boss told Bloomberg on Tuesday. In this bear market, Twitter has been "pretty much the only sizable long investment we've made the entire year," the Greenlight Capital president said. Twitter stock is outperforming the...
Elon Musk Goes Viral With ‘Burnt Hair’ Fragrance Launch and ‘Inevitable’ New Career
Elon Musk appears to have taken on another venture — the fragrance industry. After teasing in September that his Boring Company developed “Burnt Hair” — a men’s fragrance of which its namesake is the inspiration behind the scent — the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that in a matter of hours “10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!” after its launch. Musk shared an image of the bottle, which is designed in red with a jewel-shaped top, and referred to it as “the finest fragrance on earth.”More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's BrunchThe Top Trending 2021...
Kanye West’s Twitter Account Locked After Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic message. On Saturday (Oct. 8), the artist, now legally known as Ye, 45, uploaded a now-deleted tweet declaring he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” a reference to security readiness used by the U.S. armed forces.More from VIBE.comLizzo Responds To Kanye West's Comments About Her WeightRay J Reacts To Diddy's Remarks Seemingly About Kanye WestKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' Shirt In the tweet, West also declares that he can’t actually be antisemitic because “Black people are actually...
Elon Musk's SpaceX says it can't continue to pay for Starlink in Ukraine and asks Pentagon to foot the bill, a report says
SpaceX said running Starlink in Ukraine could cost nearly $400 million over the next year, per CNN. Elon Musk said Starlink was still losing money.
Elon Musk is under federal investigation over his Twitter deal, Twitter claims
CNN Business — Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform said in a court filing Thursday. It is not clear which agencies may be carrying out the probe, and Twitter did not identify what specific actions by...
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg sets expectations for his new $1,500 metaverse gadget at rock bottom
Mark Zuckerberg said there will soon be a "trough of disillusionment" around metaverse technology. His comments set extremely low expectations for Meta's new $1,500 VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro. Meanwhile, investors are focused on Meta's core business, which faces some of its biggest challenges to date. 's new $1,500...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Claims Twitter Forced Whistleblower to Burn Evidence
The Twitter v. Musk lawsuit may be on hold for now, but information about the stayed case continues to emerge. In the latest revelation, the billionaire’s legal team accused the social media company of making its former executive (and current whistleblower) Peiter “Mudge” Zatko destroy documentation of his time at Twitter, including evidence of the company’s security faults.
Mark Zuckerberg showed his full avatar, which now has legs, in real-time for the first time after Meta was slammed for poor graphics
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted the new metaverse avatars at the company's Connect conference. Zuckerberg's avatar featured legs, which he said was "probably the most requested feature." The company also announced a new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset, and new partnerships. Mark Zuckerberg debuted his new avatar in real-time...
'Bad timing': Elon Musk's company can no longer fund its vital service to Ukraine
Elon Musk's company SpaceX, which services one the most critical pieces of technology in Ukraine's fight against Russia, says it can no longer donate terminals for financial reasons. This statement comes amid questions around Musk's support for Ukraine. CNN's Alex Marquardt has the story.
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
AOL Corp
Social media has done ‘extraordinary damage’ to democracy, public health, safety: Expert
Social media companies have increasingly played major roles in political discourse around the world and according to one expert, the fallout has been significant. "We've had extraordinary damage done to democracy, public health, public safety, and people's ability to make their own choices," Roger McNamee, managing director at Elevation Partners and an early Facebook investor, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Yet policymakers have done nothing, absolutely nothing."
CNN
