A professional educator is thriving after earning her degree at Middle Tennessee State University 25 years after she graduated high school. Moore County resident Brittney Sells teaches special education at Clark Memorial School in Winchester, Tennessee. Her love for education started when she began work as a substitute in her local school system. She had homeschooled all three of her kids and never thought about working full-time as an educator, but she said getting to know all the other children in the classes where she worked as a sub made her fall in love with public education.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO