ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mtsunews.com

Moore County teacher embraces PLA, earns MTSU degree 25 years after high school￼

A professional educator is thriving after earning her degree at Middle Tennessee State University 25 years after she graduated high school. Moore County resident Brittney Sells teaches special education at Clark Memorial School in Winchester, Tennessee. Her love for education started when she began work as a substitute in her local school system. She had homeschooled all three of her kids and never thought about working full-time as an educator, but she said getting to know all the other children in the classes where she worked as a sub made her fall in love with public education.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor

Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarleton State University#Mtsu#Student Success#Linus College#University College#The Gates Foundation#Quest 2025
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill to ask state for wastewater pilot program

City of Spring Hill leaders are hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to purifying treated wastewater. After two unsuccessful attempts over the last five-plus years to agree with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) on a plan for excessive wastewater, the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a measure 7-1 at its most recent meeting to hire a contractor to begin the process of creating an Advanced Purification Project to purify the city’s wastewater effluent stream.
SPRING HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Update with Technology, Body Cam's and More

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Technology continues to get better, sometimes by the minute. But, how do law enforcement departments stay up-to-date with the tech world? Simple. Police departments across the nation evolve as new technology is released and as new crimes are committed. In Murfreesboro, police officers were once issued pagers. Now,...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy