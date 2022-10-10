Read full article on original website
mtsunews.com
MTSU unveils $40.1M integrated learning concrete, construction building [+VIDEO]
Middle Tennessee State University officials cut the ribbon Thursday, Oct. 13, to officially open the new $40.1 million School of Concrete and Construction Management Building students just began utilizing on the west side of campus as they prepare for professional careers in a high-demand sector throughout the Midstate and beyond.
mtsunews.com
Moore County teacher embraces PLA, earns MTSU degree 25 years after high school￼
A professional educator is thriving after earning her degree at Middle Tennessee State University 25 years after she graduated high school. Moore County resident Brittney Sells teaches special education at Clark Memorial School in Winchester, Tennessee. Her love for education started when she began work as a substitute in her local school system. She had homeschooled all three of her kids and never thought about working full-time as an educator, but she said getting to know all the other children in the classes where she worked as a sub made her fall in love with public education.
Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats from fraternity brothers, lawsuit says
A Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing as he attempted to become a member.
mtsunews.com
MTSU’s back on Billboard’s top music business schools list for 7th year
MTSU’s Department of Recording Industry — and the College of Media and Entertainment that houses it — are marking a seventh year on Billboard‘s latest international list of top music business schools, once again earning acclaim for the program’s diversity, depth and longevity. In the...
Republican-led Tennessee ballot amendment to test labor interest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As unions see new hope from organizing U.S. businesses ranging from Starbucks storefronts to an Amazon warehouse, Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters' temperature on an organized labor issue in November. Lawmakers there have offered up a ballot amendment that asks voters whether to change...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor
Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
‘Classroom should be an equalizer’: Wilson County school board member calling for removal of ideological, political, religious flags & materials
A Wilson County school board member is calling for all political, ideological, and religious flags to be taken down in the classroom. That would include pride flags and safe space stickers.
fox17.com
Community worried about Brookmeade Park folks who may not want to leave with housing offer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members approved $50 million to tackle the homeless crisis, and while community members are excited about the money, some are worried about how the funds would be spent. “We have a serious problem over here that no amount of money has ever prevented in...
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill to ask state for wastewater pilot program
City of Spring Hill leaders are hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to purifying treated wastewater. After two unsuccessful attempts over the last five-plus years to agree with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) on a plan for excessive wastewater, the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a measure 7-1 at its most recent meeting to hire a contractor to begin the process of creating an Advanced Purification Project to purify the city’s wastewater effluent stream.
wgnsradio.com
Politics: LaVergne Mayor Announced that he has Received Support from Top Law Enforcement Officials
LA VERGNE - Mayor Jason Cole announces that Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and former La Vergne Assistant Chief and current Rutherford County Chief Deputy Keith Lowry have officially endorsed him. Sheriff Fitzhugh was recently re-elected to another four-year term, and is a member of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, a...
atozsports.com
Alabama media outlet gets massively trolled before matchup against Tennessee Vols
A media outlet that covers Alabama got massively trolled this week ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Bama Insider, which is part of the On3.com network, had an entire segment devoted to discussing a one-game suspension for Vols safety Jaylen McCollough, who was arrested over the weekend.
Metro Council takes $500K from other departments to send to Planned Parenthood
The funding for the grant was pulled from more than a dozen departments, including $90,000 from police and $60,000 from parks.
Middle TN landfill operator denies responsibility for pollution, blames city
The general manager of the landfill that takes most of Middle Tennessee's trash filed two motions to dismiss the City of Murfreesboro's federal suit against it.
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
Abortion protesters speak out after being charged under ‘FACE Act’
On Wednesday, lawmakers and community members responded after 11 anti-abortion activists were indicted on felony charges.
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget for employee salaries
At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the 2022-23 Sheriff’s Office budget by $1,661,539 to provide salary increases. There are 40 vacant law enforcement and detention deputy positions in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. It has been unable to fill the...
newsfromthestates.com
Middle Point operators say city, county the source of toxins found at landfill, not them
In their ongoing dispute with the city of Murfreesboro, operators of the Middle Point Landfill are now blaming toxic pollutants found in runoff from the landfill and in nearby waterways on a city-run wastewater treatment plant and a landfill operated by Rutherford County. In August, the city of Murfreesboro filed...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Update with Technology, Body Cam's and More
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Technology continues to get better, sometimes by the minute. But, how do law enforcement departments stay up-to-date with the tech world? Simple. Police departments across the nation evolve as new technology is released and as new crimes are committed. In Murfreesboro, police officers were once issued pagers. Now,...
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
