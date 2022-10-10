Read full article on original website
Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Dave Tepper said Panthers have never had a ‘real culture of winning.’ Was he right?
The 2013-15 Panthers teams might disagree, but the franchise has only had 7 winning years in 27 full seasons.
Tyreek Hill Orders Specialized Dolphins Ping Pong Table to Replace Old One
View the original article to see embedded media. After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process. Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.
NFL DFS Week 6 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
If you’re getting ready to set your DFS lineups, here are some players to consider at every salary level. The highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook is for the Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday. This game should be a shootout–or at least we hope it is–so players from that game will be the heavy chalk. I like using pieces from that game in both cash and GPP contests this week, but don’t forget about the Buccaneers-Steelers and the Cardinals-Seahawks–two games that also present a lot of value.
Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand Signs Shedeur Sanders to NIL Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady’s clothing brand, Brady, announced Thursday it has signed an NIL deal with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and his coach Deion Sanders. This is the first time Brady has signed an individual athlete.
KD Gives Opinion on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Altercation
Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole has caused an unnecessary stir for the reigning champions, leading all across the NBA to weigh in. Kevin Durant, who played for the Warriors and was teammates with Green for three seasons, gave his take on the drama. Specifically, he addressed the comparison...
Week 7 College Football Odds, Lines and Bets
Bettors and college football fans find the best week of the college football season on tap Saturday with several amazing matchups. Through six weeks of action on the collegiate gridiron, all of the teams ranked inside the AP top 10 remain undefeated. After moving back to top of the poll, Alabama fell behind both Georgia and Ohio State as the status of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young (shoulder) remains unclear.
Hawks Talon win No. 1 pick in NBA 2K League draft
Hawks Talon GC received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft via a lottery on Thursday. The club, affiliated with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, had just a 2.1 percent chance to win the first selection, according to the league's probabilities. The NBA 2K League used...
