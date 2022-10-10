Read full article on original website
lutheranmuseum.com
Frohna Machine Shop – Perryville Parts Guy
Oscar Christian Kassel was born on this day 125 years ago. It is his story that I will attempt to tell today. Oscar was the son of Christian and Sulamith (Hopfer) Kassel, born on October 13, 1897. That already puts him a rather large group. Our German Family Tree lists 15 children born to Christian and Sulamith. Oscar was #8, the child right in the middle of the birth order in this large family. Back in 2017, I wrote a post about Oscar’s parents titled, Kids from a Kassel. Oscar, like all of the Kassel kids, was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown. His baptism record from that congregation’s books is pictured here.
KFVS12
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
kbsi23.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Marble Hill
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KBSI) – Friends and family celebrated the 100th birthday of a woman in Marble Hill on Thursday. Several people gathered at the Tri-City Senior Citizen’s Nutrition Center to celebrate Janice’s long life. She has no family members in the area, but many in Bollinger...
heartlandweekend.com
Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Saturday at SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, October 15. According to a release from SIUC, the event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn in front of the Pulliam Hall Breezeway, 500 W. Grand Ave. in Carbondale.
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Louis Lorimier Comes To Cape Girardeau
It seems like Almost Yesterday that residents of Cape Girardeau gained access to important historical records of Louis Lorimier, the founder of Cape Girardeau. Born into an important family in Montreal, Canada in 1748, Lorimer moved to the Ohio frontier and shortly before the American Revolutionary War, established a trading post on the main military route between Detroit and the Ohio Valley.
kbsi23.com
New improvements coming to Cape Girardeau’s Osage Centre and Ranney Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau approved funds for new improvements for the Osage Centre and Ranney Park. The money came from the remaining ARPA funds with $100,000 for the exterior painting of Osage Centre and $160,000 for improvements and upgrades to Ranney park. The city of cape Girardeau Park Director Doug Gannon says these upgrades are needed.
heartlandweekend.com
All Hallow’s Eve Family Night at the Oliver House
JACKSON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Check out the Oliver House for a “hauntingly fun evening” on Saturday, October 22. According to organizers, their All Hallow’s Eve Family Night will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be carnival rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, tours of...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
KFVS12
Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau
A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures. Court hearing for Caruthersville shooting suspect moved. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The court...
KFVS12
Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
KFVS12
Gas leak repaired that caused several homes to be evacuated in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The gas leak on Van Buren and Poplar Streets in West Frankfort has been repaired. Workers will still be in the area, and fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use caution around workers. A gas leak was reported in the...
mymoinfo.com
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau native hired as city’s finance director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau brought in one of their own as the city’s new finance director. Cape Girardeau native Lisa Mills has been hired as the city’s new finance director. The city’s finance division administers the city’s budget, records receipts, and...
kbsi23.com
Deputy City Manager embraces time in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The Deputy City Manager of Cape Girardeau, Molly Mehner, has five weeks until her transition to city administrator for Collierville, Tenn. “My time with the City of Cape has been phenomenal. It’s been a wonderful experience and I will treasure my almost nine years here with the city. Working with a phenomenal staff … very professional, dedicated staff and working on great projects to serve the citizens,” said Mehner.
KFVS12
Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
thecash-book.com
Cape suffers major water main break
Robbie Grief of Jackson Fire Rescue, right, Sam Herndon of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center, left, and Josh Wills of the Jackson Street Department fill a Cape County Highway Department tanker truck to haul water to resupply the water supply tower at Saint Francis Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4. Submitted photo by Kent Peetz.
KFVS12
More than 200 people expected to receive free, minimal cost dental work at Dexter event
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people are expected to receive free dental work at an event southeast Missouri. The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health, which partners with Affinia Healthcare to provide services at the St. Louis Dental Center, is deploying a team to provide dental screenings and care for free to veterans and at minimal cost for other patients.
westkentuckystar.com
Demolition on part of Katterjohn building discussed at City Commission meeting
Emergency safety work that began on a section of the Katterjohn building was one of the topics during Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting. The City had coordinated with a contractor to have the work completed on the building through an Emergency Demolition Order. The privately-owned building, located at 1501 Broadway,...
KFVS12
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
