ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Clyde Robinson, Jr. William – Obituary

Clyde W. Robinson, Jr. 81, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday morning, October 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Athens, GA son of the late Clyde W. Robinson, Sr. and Mary Thelma Hughes Robinson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Patsy Robinson a sister, Barbara Ann Robinson and a son, Robert “Robbie” May.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Sight Distance – Thu, 13 Oct 2022 14:20:20 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 13 Oct 2022 14:20:20 -0400: Sight Distance at Address: 35.95664 -78.53398. When leaving from stone monument onto either direction of Ligon Mill Rd or to cut across to apartments the sight distance to see oncoming traffic is blocked by high grass and a large hill. This makes entering or exiting from this location very dangerous. Suggest completion of roadway or removal of grass and a portion of hill to prevent accident from occurring.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Wed, 12 Oct 2022 15:43:21 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 12 Oct 2022 15:43:21 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 851 Blue Bird Ln Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Street works occasionally, more off than on. The US mailing address closest to the street light is 907 Blue Bird Lane in the Villas of Wake Forest community. However, the street light itself is physically on Winter Wren Circle, close to the intersection with Blue Bird. I don’t know how to use the map on your website so I do not know how to point precisely to the location of the street light.
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy