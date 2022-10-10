Read full article on original website
Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Profits slid at Wall Street's biggest banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy while investment banking was hit hard as dealmaking dried up, but investors saw a silver lining with some shares gaining and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) beating estimates.
Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes a bite
NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August as rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things. Retail sales were flat last month, down from a revised. 0.4% growth in August, the Commerce Department...
UK's Truss fires finance minister as economic plan in tatters
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday dismissed her finance minister, forcing Kwasi Kwarteng to carry the can for turmoil sparked by her right-wing economic platform as restive Conservatives plotted her own demise. A new YouGov poll for The Times newspaper said 43 percent of Conservative voters want a new prime minister in Downing Street.
Futures jump as Putin says no plans for further mobilisation in Russia
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped more than 1% on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia, easing some concerns over the geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine.
