ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Profits slid at Wall Street's biggest banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy while investment banking was hit hard as dealmaking dried up, but investors saw a silver lining with some shares gaining and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) beating estimates.
BUSINESS
AFP

UK's Truss fires finance minister as economic plan in tatters

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday dismissed her finance minister, forcing Kwasi Kwarteng to carry the can for turmoil sparked by her right-wing economic platform as restive Conservatives plotted her own demise. A new YouGov poll for The Times newspaper said 43 percent of Conservative voters want a new prime minister in Downing Street.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy