The creator of Amazon's Kindle has left the company, along with a top Alexa executive, adding to a leadership exodus under new CEO Andy Jassy
Gregg Zehr started Amazon's Lab126 hardware innovation group in 2004. He is credited with the invention of the Kindle e-book reader.
Is Costco A Socially Responsible Company?
Learning how socially responsible a company is could help you decide where to shop or work, so what can we say about Costco? Here's everything you need to know.
Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image
Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco
These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase
If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders
WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
Kroger announces $24.6B deal for Albertsons
Experts say Kroger would increase buying power by acquiring one of its largest rivals, Albertsons. But would that lead to lower prices?
Walmart makes major change to give chain the edge over Amazon and help customers get what they want faster
WALMART has made a huge grocery move to compete with new Amazon technology and help customers get their products faster. Amazon set the standard for delivery and fulfillment when the E-commerce leader made free, two-day shipping the minimum with Prime. Before Amazon changed the game for online stores, if companies...
Kroger and Albertsons are reportedly in talks over a proposed merger that would swell the combined chain to a footprint of 5,000 stores
Kroger and Albertsons are engaged in talks around a potential merger, Bloomberg reported. A merger would boost the joint chain to a store footprint of over 5,000 locations. The talks have not yet concluded, although a decision could be reached this week. Grocery store giants Kroger and Albertsons are discussing...
Factbox-Kroger-Albertsons merger to bring Fred Meyer, Safeway under one roof
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co ( ) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc ( ) in a $24.6 billion transaction, in one of the biggest deals in the U.S. retail landscape in recent years. read more.
U.S. grocer Kroger in talks to merge with rival Albertsons -sources
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co (KR.N) is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said.
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint.
Snag 25% off the best facial cleansing device we've tried—shop PMD at Amazon today
Our top facial cleansing brush, the PMD Smart Facial Cleansing Device, is available at Amazon for 25% off. Shop the Amazon Prime deal today!
Kroger strikes $25 billion deal for Albertsons to create supermarket titan
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grocer Kroger Co (KR.N) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a $24.6 billion deal, creating a supermarket behemoth to take on leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N).
What Denny Post learned from observing delivery customers
The top challenges are the same ones facing operators on this side of the border. The solutions, not so much. Burgerville bucks the pumpkin spice craze with its new Apple Crumble Sundae. The Pacific Northwest chain sticks to its mission of local sourcing to bring the seasonal LTO to menus.
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
Aldi’s vp of national buying on the European grocer’s U.S. rapid growth
Aldi is increasing its footprint as more Americans discover the German chain. The retailer first came to the U.S. in the mid-’70s and has since become known as a destination for heavily discounted grocery basics and pantry staples. This year, the company said it had over a million new U.S. households visiting its stores and a 10.5% jump in foot traffic, resulting in a double-digit sales increase over last year. Aldi credits its U.S. growth to inflation-conscious grocery shoppers flocking to its stores for discounts and deals.
