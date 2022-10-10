ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Business Insider

Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image

Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
shefinds

Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase

If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
BUSINESS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The US Sun

Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
salestechstar.com

Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment

Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

What Denny Post learned from observing delivery customers

The top challenges are the same ones facing operators on this side of the border. The solutions, not so much. Burgerville bucks the pumpkin spice craze with its new Apple Crumble Sundae. The Pacific Northwest chain sticks to its mission of local sourcing to bring the seasonal LTO to menus.
INDUSTRY
salestechstar.com

EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels

EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
RETAIL
modernretail.co

Aldi’s vp of national buying on the European grocer’s U.S. rapid growth

Aldi is increasing its footprint as more Americans discover the German chain. The retailer first came to the U.S. in the mid-’70s and has since become known as a destination for heavily discounted grocery basics and pantry staples. This year, the company said it had over a million new U.S. households visiting its stores and a 10.5% jump in foot traffic, resulting in a double-digit sales increase over last year. Aldi credits its U.S. growth to inflation-conscious grocery shoppers flocking to its stores for discounts and deals.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

