Bear wanders into John Day, gets tranquilized and relocated
JOHN DAY – Reports came into Grant County Emergency Management yesterday afternoon of a small bear running at large in John Day. At around 4:21 p.m. a call came in from near the Budget 8 Motel. Pictures began surfacing on social media yesterday of a young black bear on a local rooftop. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley gave us an update this morning:
Suspicious death in Hines Oregon
Hines, Or (Released by the Hines Police Department)-On October 12, 2022 at approximately 1511 hours Hines PD responded to the West Ridge Apartments in Hines for a death investigation. Upon arrival of Hines PD and EMS, it was determined to be a Suspicious Death Investigation. Oregon State Police investigators were...
Celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff
Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s Office)-There will be a celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff Greg Peterson on October 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at 707 SW Kalama Ave. in Redmond, OR. Peterson was a deputy from 1989 until 1992 when he joined Burns...
Multi-agency response leads to successful spike strip deployment and arrest
BURNS – (Press release from the Harney County Sheriff’s Office) On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, Harney County Dispatch received information from Malheur County regarding an individual who was stopped for erratic driving then fled the traffic stop and was heading toward Harney County. The driver was located and...
