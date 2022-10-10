ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hines, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

Bear wanders into John Day, gets tranquilized and relocated

JOHN DAY – Reports came into Grant County Emergency Management yesterday afternoon of a small bear running at large in John Day. At around 4:21 p.m. a call came in from near the Budget 8 Motel. Pictures began surfacing on social media yesterday of a young black bear on a local rooftop. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley gave us an update this morning:
JOHN DAY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious death in Hines Oregon

Hines, Or (Released by the Hines Police Department)-On October 12, 2022 at approximately 1511 hours Hines PD responded to the West Ridge Apartments in Hines for a death investigation. Upon arrival of Hines PD and EMS, it was determined to be a Suspicious Death Investigation. Oregon State Police investigators were...
HINES, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff

Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s Office)-There will be a celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff Greg Peterson on October 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at 707 SW Kalama Ave. in Redmond, OR. Peterson was a deputy from 1989 until 1992 when he joined Burns...
HARNEY COUNTY, OR

