getnews.info
ELAMOR Keyless Entry Door Locks for Easy Home Security
Security is one thing that people cannot afford to gamble with. So it’s important to choose a reliable door lock. Keyless entry is easier than using a key while offering greater security than a standard deadbolt. ELAMOR is a big player in the global security products industry, having been in operation for more than a century. The company prides itself in employing the highest-grade technology to produce quality locks and thus guarantee the user’s security.
Carscoops
VW ID. Buzz Channels Its Microbus Roots, Gets Its First Camping Box Accessory
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz was always meant to be an electric homage to the iconic Type 2 Microbus. Now, seven months after its unveiling, the ID. Buzz has received its first camping box accessory from Ququq, which only helps solidify its ties to the original and its roots as a practical people-mover you could live in.
