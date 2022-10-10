Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Apollo shows off rolling electric supercar prototype
Apollo is known for building wild supercars with powerful engines and massive acceleration numbers, but the company is making a shift. Apollo just showed off a rolling engineering prototype of a new electric performance car that it says will offer performance and luxury. The G2J Engineering Prototype has been in...
Autoblog
2024 Polestar 3 electric SUV is the young brand's mission statement
Polestar took a significant step towards becoming a mainstream luxury brand by unveiling the 3, an electric SUV positioned at the top of its range. The young company's first entry into the hotly-contested SUV segment blazes a path that future additions to the lineup will follow. In many ways, the...
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
BAE Systems Delivers Upgraded CV90 With Brand New Turret to the Netherlands
ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- The first newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army’s fleet was recently unveiled during a rollout ceremony at the BAE Systems Hägglunds facility in Sweden. Customers, local dignitaries, and BAE Systems employees attended the event, which celebrated the first vehicle completed in the 500 million euro upgrade program. The upgrade enhances the CV90 vehicles’ capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/ CV90s, old and new. (Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)
WATCH: Flying car takes first public test flight
A flying car took a 90-minute public test flight in the United Arab Emirates.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
In the near future, satellites will beam down renewable energy to anyone who needs it
The concept of a global energy grid isn't new and has been around for nearly a century. Nikola Tesla wanted everybody to be able to draw energy from such a grid, but it did not make business sense. Now, a recent demonstration from a company named Emrod may have found a way to power up the globe while still serving its business interests.
Autoblog
Electric vehicles will be power plants on wheels, providing backup power for homes and the grid
In the not too distant future, many electric vehicles could be mini power plants on wheels. General Motors this week announced it's heading in that direction. A new business unit, GM Energy, has a line of electric-vehicle chargers that can also feed power back to homes and the electric grid. The pros refer to it as bidirectional charging.
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
Fast Company
These mini wind turbines are designed for rooftops
A typical wind turbine is massive—roughly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, with blades that stretch wider than a football field. (Some are even bigger, like a new offshore turbine from Siemens that has a 774-foot-wide rotor.) By contrast, a new 10-by-10 foot turbine is relatively tiny. And without moving blades, it isn’t immediately recognizable as wind energy tech.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1988 Chevrolet S-10
When General Motors wanted a small pickup truck to sell in North America — smaller than even the Chevrolet El Camino/GMC Sprint cartruck — the Isuzu Faster was brought over from Japan and given Chevrolet LUV badges, starting in the 1972 model year. At the same time, Ford turned to Mazda to provide the new Courier mini-pickup, Chrysler got into the little-truck game by selling rebadged Mitsubishi Tritons with Dodge and Plymouth badging, and of course Datsun and Toyota were right there with their pickups. Eventually, GM developed its own all-American compact truck: the Chevrolet S-10 and GMC S-15. Here's one of those first-generation S-10s, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard recently.
Electric car charging in just 5 minutes achieved with ‘unprecedented’ Nasa tech
An experimental cooling technique developed by Nasa engineers for use on the International Space Station has been adapted for electric cars to massively reduce the time it takes to charge their batteries.The complex heat transfer system was originally developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, however a team of researchers discovered that the technology could also have applications on Earth.The heat generated from charging powerful lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles means that chargers are currently limited to around 30 amperes for at-home chargers, and up to 350 amperes for “fast charging” stations.This results in charge times ranging from around 20...
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
Autoblog
IIHS: High numbers of drivers treat partially automated cars as fully self-driving
WASHINGTON — Drivers using advanced driver assistance systems like Tesla Autopilot or General Motors Super Cruise often treat their vehicles as fully self-driving despite warnings, a new study has found. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), an industry funded group that prods automakers to make safer vehicles, said...
Autoblog
Next-gen BMW 8 Series could be pared to an electric Gran Coupe
BMW Blog spoke to "sources with a good track record" about what's in store for the 8 Series. The rumors sound like BMW is continuing down the road suggested earlier this year of killing the 8 Series coupe and convertible, keeping just the Gran Coupe for the next generation due in 2026 or thereabouts. The new twist in the scuttlebutt is that this next-gen 8 GC would be battery-electric only. BMW Blog didn't mention a tidbit from a report in January that the 8 Series lineup would branch off into a 7 Series model and merge with the 4 Series to launch a new 6 Series lineup, but combining these two nuggets sounds plausible. The 7 range has been remade with ICE and electric versions. A electric 8 Series Gran Coupe would become a 7 Series Gran Coupe, while the ICE 8 Series coupe and convertible would be parlayed into a new 6 Series.
