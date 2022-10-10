Read full article on original website
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYU Professor Loses Job Because Class Was Too DifficultBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and BarsKatie CherrixNew York City, NY
Riverview Farmers Market Hosts 8th Annual Days of the Dead Celebration
On Sunday, October 30 at noon, the Riverview Farmers Market in Jersey City Heights kicks off their 8th annual Days of the Dead celebration in partnership with local Mexican-American artist Santiago Cohen and this year will be expanding the event to include activities throughout the week, culminating on Friday, November 4.
Open Call for Event Hosts for JC Fridays on December 2, 2022
Art House Productions announces an open call to businesses, artists, and venues to participate in the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 taking place throughout every neighborhood in Jersey City. JC Fridays is a free, quarterly arts festival in Jersey City, beginning in 2006. During JC Fridays, the...
jerseydigs.com
Wendy’s Opens Along Bergenline Avenue in West New York
Wendy’s, one of the largest fast-food chains in the country, has expanded their Hudson County presence after launching a new location along West New York’s busiest stretch. Known for their burgers, chicken, fries, and classic frosty desserts, Wendy’s has opened inside 3,300 square feet of space at 5005...
Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ
If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
boozyburbs.com
Lido in North Arlington Announces Grand Opening
Lido, the longtime Hackensack restaurant, is expanding to North Arlington and announced an opening date. The “old school” (Read Story) business has been recognized as a classic spot for many years, including after the original location re-opened under new ownership back in late 2019 — which received and 8.1 pizza rating from One Bite Reviews (View Review). Ownership has been renovating the space formerly Centanni, getting ready to serve the award-winning thin crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches the place is known for. According to info from the brand, they are opening this weekend on Saturday, October 15th – with the first 100 customers will get free pizza for a year. Lido Restaurant 11-35 River Road North Arlington, NJ Website [photo source: Lido]
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and an individual sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in September. The Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the highest dollar volume and the...
ucnj.org
Free, Festive Halloween Fun for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, Oct. 21
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Rahway invite residents with disabilities and special needs to attend the free “Halloween Bash,” an evening of seasonal festivities, on Friday, October 21. The event will feature dancing, games, arts and crafts, and a Haunted House. Party...
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
jerseydigs.com
Renderings Revealed for Two-Tower Journal Square “Art Walk” Development in Jersey City
A new art walk sporting parks, plazas, a performance space, and more could be coming to Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood if a multi-phase plan for two high-rises is approved later tonight. During their September 6 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board reviewed a proposal for an underutilized stretch behind...
NBC New York
NYC Alternate Side Parking: 2022 Dates You Need to Know
It feels like virtually every day is a holiday around this time of year -- and people have alternate-side parking questions. Tired of asking them daily? We've got you covered. Here are all the NYC alt side holidays through the rest of 2022. Dates in bold are major legal holidays, which means New York City public schools are closed, too. See more holidays.
Union City to hold Tenant Seminar sessions in October and November
Union City will hold weekly sessions of a Tenant Seminar held across the city. The Union City Tenant Advocate Office and Mayor Brian Stack want to hear residents’ concerns, complaints, problems, or suggestions. The city will also discuss their rights as a tenant and address any questions they have related to their tenancy.
Union City supports protected bike lane on Manhattan Avenue and 14th Street viaduct
Union City has announced its support for protected multi-use bike lanes on some major thoroughfares in the city, Bike Hudson County announced on October 1. Mayor Brian Stack officially expressed his support for the proposals in a letter to Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise on September 28. In writing, he is backing protected multi-use bike lanes on Manhattan Avenue and the 14th Street viaduct.
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
themontclairgirl.com
New Mexican-Inspired Burger Spot Opens in Bloomfield
Last week, on October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili, and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage
West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
boozyburbs.com
Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ
Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Residents express outrage as city says no funds have been allocated to fix Pier 1 on North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been more than five years since an important expanse of the St. George waterfront was deemed unsafe and shuttered, leaving a significant pause in the esplanade and barring North Shore residents from using one of their most charming amenities. And now, the community is demanding answers.
therealdeal.com
Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents
New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Hudson Reporter
