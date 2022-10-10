Read full article on original website
Related
Four Oddly Specific Halloween Costumes For Southwest Michigan
It's spooky season, so hopefully, you're all set with your Halloween Costume this year. BUT, if you aren't, there are some options. In fact, I can list you off some ODDLY-specific costumes guaranteed to make you stand out in southwest Michigan. WMU Ultimate Fan. This one's super easy (especially if...
Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?
If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
Kalamazoo Woman Gains Following With Custom Tees and Tumblers
Is it her lovable personality or her cool custom t-shirts that gained her a TikTok following?. Regina a.k.a. @CreativeCutsbyRegina on TikTok currently has 12.9 thousand followers and nearly 90 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. The first video we're featuring today from Regina has nothing to...
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
These Are The Best And Cleanest Laundromats in Kalamazoo
Having clean clothes is extremely important in life, whether you hand wash, have a washer and dryer at home, or make trips to the laundromat, you do something to have clean clothes. I know that there is a handful of them around town simply from just living here for so long and driving past them so often. I'm aware of laundromats on every side of the city including downtown, except for the north side. I might be crazy, but I don't think the north side of Kalamazoo has a laundromat.
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years
Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
Why Did This Person Wait Five Months To Report $10,000 Cash Missing?
I try not to make it a habit of carrying around a ton of cash. I got jumped once when I lived in Oklahoma and had all the cash on me (and my car) stolen in the process. But, at most, I might have $50 on me on a good day. But, if I happened to get jumped again, and my money stolen again, I'm pretty sure I'd be calling the cops right away... not this guy, apparently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kzoo Public Library Turns 150, Celebrates with Series of Events
If you missed it, the Kalamazoo Public Library just celebrated its 150th anniversary. Now, they're hosting a series of events that are open to the public to commemorate that milestone. The Kalamazoo Public Library was originally organized in 1860 but didn't open to the public until 1872, according to their...
Fact or Fiction: Is This Gravestone in Battle Creek Cemetery Actually Crying?
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
Looking Back To When Kalamazoo Had To Ration Sugar
There was a time when even Kalamazoo had to ration out things like meat flour and even sugar. I had no clue that during World War I, there was a federal ration system put in place, and Kalamazoo was doing its part to help "Food Win The War." Looking up what this was all about I learned some interesting history, then made a really cool discovery:
6 Vintage Kalamazoo Items You Can Find Right Now On Etsy
I know I can't be the only one who loves browsing (and buying too much) vintage and antique items. Well, if you have someone in your life who a.) loves vintage items and b.) is obsessed with all things Kalamazoo, Etsy might be the place to go to find them a unique gift.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have You Seen This Stunning New Crosswalk Outside the Three Rivers Public Library?
You know what they say, "Reading is FUNdemental!" Upon taking a look at the newly installed crosswalk outside of the Three Rivers Public Library, there's certainly no denying their passion for books. On Monday, October 10 the library located at 88 N Main St. in downtown Three Rivers shared their...
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
5 Pretty Places to Pop the Question in the Kalamazoo Area
If you're planning on proposing to your significant other, you already know there are a ton of details to sort out. You have to find the right ring, find the right time, and find the right place. Recently, on Kalamazoo's Reddit, someone (I'm going to keep their username private so...
What Time Is Trick or Treating in Kalamazoo Area Cities?
Trick or treating is the part of Halloween that all the children and even some adults look forward to the most. Some adults do still go out trick or treating and others love seeing the joy on kids' faces as they chat about their costumes and drop boatloads of candy into their buckets. The spirit of Halloween is all over but it's not celebrated the same way by everyone.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?
**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured
Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0