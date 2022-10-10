Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
wrkf.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
NOLA.com
Bridge City Gumbo Fest, Praise Fest and more metro area community news
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: Music and amusements, as well as food, will be part of the Bridge City Gumbo Festival from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Angel Square, 1701 Bridge City Ave. Admission is $5; parking is free. PRAISE FEST: Gospel music artists, entertainers and speakers...
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
theadvocate.com
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence
This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian. NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
bizneworleans.com
PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake
NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Fewer students are enrolling in New Orleans area colleges and universities. Here's why.
New Orleans colleges and universities are reporting declines in fall enrollment, though a dip beneath the topline numbers reveals a more complicated picture, with private institutions faring better than the smaller, less-selective public campuses still recovering from the upheaval of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. Inflation, a strong job market...
NOLA.com
New Orleans hospitals under threat from even low-level hurricanes; 'God help us if Ian had hit us'
Nearly 80% of hospitals in the New Orleans metro area are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, the third-highest of any metropolitan area, according to a new study published in the journal GeoHealth last week. That translates to nearly 3,500 beds impacted in an area at high risk for devastating storms.
NOLA.com
In grip of national nursing shortage, new LSU program seeks to help reverse the trend
Facing a nursing shortage that is even more acute in rural and underserved areas, LSU Health New Orleans has received a $3 million federal grant to create a new program to bolster the number of nurses in Louisiana and four other states. The grant, which is one of 10 awarded...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty To Health Care Fraud
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, announced that, ERIKA JAMES (“JAMES”), age 49, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud on October 4, 2022. According to court documents, JAMES was a Denial Specialist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment
LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal on shaky ground; developer Troy Henry says officials want too much control
One year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Bayou Phoenix had won the right redevelop the former Six Flags amusement park site in New Orleans East, lease negotiations to give the group control over the site appear to be on shaky ground. Troy Henry, the local businessman who is the...
lsuagcenter.com
2022 sugarcane harvest off to a positive start
(10/10/2022) THIBODAUX, La. — In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam
With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
NOLA.com
Big donors? Grassroots effort? See who is financing the campaign to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 to fund the effort, with contributions coming from two big Republican funders and hundreds of small-dollar donors. In the recall's first official campaign finance report, filed Monday with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, committee chair Eileen Carter...
NOLA.com
More than three days after fatal hit-and-run near LSU, a Mandeville man surrenders
Baton Rouge police have arrested a Mandeville man following a deadly hit-and-run near the LSU campus, officials said Wednesday. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, surrendered Wednesday, more than three days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau, according to police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
theadvocate.com
CF Industries tags ExxonMobil, EnLink to ship its Donaldsonville carbon emissions to this parish
CF Industries has enlisted ExxonMobil and EnLink as partners in its $200 million carbon capture project, announcing an agreement Wednesday will move 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually from CF Industries' Donaldsonville complex to a site in Vermilion Parish. CF Industries will handle capturing carbon dioxide at the Donaldsonville...
NOLA.com
Million-dollar views of the lake, the river and your own pool: See these 5 luxury homes
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Comments / 0