KFVS12
Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau
The 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show will be Saturday at the Show Me Center.
lutheranmuseum.com
Frohna Machine Shop – Perryville Parts Guy
Oscar Christian Kassel was born on this day 125 years ago. It is his story that I will attempt to tell today. Oscar was the son of Christian and Sulamith (Hopfer) Kassel, born on October 13, 1897. That already puts him a rather large group. Our German Family Tree lists 15 children born to Christian and Sulamith. Oscar was #8, the child right in the middle of the birth order in this large family. Back in 2017, I wrote a post about Oscar’s parents titled, Kids from a Kassel. Oscar, like all of the Kassel kids, was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown. His baptism record from that congregation’s books is pictured here.
KFVS12
Heartland mowing company rehabilitating Cape Girardeau trail
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With a lack of rain and no grass to cut, a Heartland mowing company found another project to pass the time. Mike’s Mowing and More is rehabilitating the trail at Fountain Park in Cape Girardeau. Workers spent the day clearing the 1-mile trail of...
KFVS12
13th Vintage Now Fashion Show returns Saturday
The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot.
KFVS12
Pancake fundraiser until 7PM at Crossroads Church in Jackson
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have.
KFVS12
Jackson Rotary Club serving pancakes for fundraiser
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Jackson Rotary Club is serving up flapjacks at the Crossroads Church on Tuesday, October 11 until 7 p.m. $10 will get you a plate of pancakes, sausage and a drink. All the money will help the rotary club give...
KFVS12
Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
KFVS12
Families impacted by meal waiver ending; southeast Mo. school dist. creates ‘Angel Fund’
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - When meals were free during the pandemic, the cafeterias served 98,000 more meals than they did in 2018-2019. But this year, as Perry County students returned to the classrooms, they have had to pay for school meals. ”We had a lot reaching out to us....
KFVS12
Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Saturday at SIU
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, October 15. According to a release from SIUC, the event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn in front of the Pulliam Hall Breezeway, 500 W. Grand Ave. in Carbondale.
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Made Expo returns this weekend
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Made Expo is this weekend in Marion and it makes it’s in-person return. You can check out the expo at the Pavilion in Marion. We caught up with some businesses who will be showcasing their company’s work. “It is very exciting,...
kbsi23.com
New improvements coming to Cape Girardeau’s Osage Centre and Ranney Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau approved funds for new improvements for the Osage Centre and Ranney Park. The money came from the remaining ARPA funds with $100,000 for the exterior painting of Osage Centre and $160,000 for improvements and upgrades to Ranney park. The city of cape Girardeau Park Director Doug Gannon says these upgrades are needed.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
KFVS12
Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau
A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures.
KFVS12
SIU celebrates Halloween a week early with the Haunted Hollow event
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center will be bringing back a popular family friendly event on October 23 to celebrate the spooky season. Haunted Hollow is a daylong fest that goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and...
mymoinfo.com
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
KFVS12
Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
KFVS12
Gas leak repaired that caused several homes to be evacuated in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The gas leak on Van Buren and Poplar Streets in West Frankfort has been repaired. Workers will still be in the area, and fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use caution around workers. A gas leak was reported in the...
KFVS12
Inaugural flight of Contour Airlines from Cape Girardeau to Nashville to take off Oct. 18
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The inaugural flight of Contour Airlines will take off from Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 18. The city will hold an inaugural flight celebration at 7:15 a.m. Afterward, the flight will leave from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and head to Nashville around 8 a.m.
KFVS12
Three Rivers College Rodeo begins in Sikeston, Mo.
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of college sports teams, the rodeo may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but some college rodeo teams are competing this week at the Sikeston Fairgrounds. The 5th annual Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo will take place from 7...
