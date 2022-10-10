ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFVS12

Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau

The 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show will be Saturday at the Show Me Center. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show on 10/14. East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The East Prairie School District is taking safety precautions ahead of Friday night's...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Frohna Machine Shop – Perryville Parts Guy

Oscar Christian Kassel was born on this day 125 years ago. It is his story that I will attempt to tell today. Oscar was the son of Christian and Sulamith (Hopfer) Kassel, born on October 13, 1897. That already puts him a rather large group. Our German Family Tree lists 15 children born to Christian and Sulamith. Oscar was #8, the child right in the middle of the birth order in this large family. Back in 2017, I wrote a post about Oscar’s parents titled, Kids from a Kassel. Oscar, like all of the Kassel kids, was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown. His baptism record from that congregation’s books is pictured here.
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Heartland mowing company rehabilitating Cape Girardeau trail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With a lack of rain and no grass to cut, a Heartland mowing company found another project to pass the time. Mike’s Mowing and More is rehabilitating the trail at Fountain Park in Cape Girardeau. Workers spent the day clearing the 1-mile trail of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

13th Vintage Now Fashion Show returns Saturday

The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show on 10/14. East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The East Prairie School District is taking safety precautions ahead of Friday night's football game with Caruthersville. Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
#Fruitland#Perryville#Religion#German#Jackson Zion Lutheran
KFVS12

Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo

Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Pancake fundraiser until 7PM at Crossroads Church in Jackson

Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Jackson Rotary Club serving pancakes for fundraiser

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Jackson Rotary Club is serving up flapjacks at the Crossroads Church on Tuesday, October 11 until 7 p.m. $10 will get you a plate of pancakes, sausage and a drink. All the money will help the rotary club give...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Saturday at SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, October 15. According to a release from SIUC, the event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn in front of the Pulliam Hall Breezeway, 500 W. Grand Ave. in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Southern Illinois Made Expo returns this weekend

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Made Expo is this weekend in Marion and it makes it’s in-person return. You can check out the expo at the Pavilion in Marion. We caught up with some businesses who will be showcasing their company’s work. “It is very exciting,...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

New improvements coming to Cape Girardeau’s Osage Centre and Ranney Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau approved funds for new improvements for the Osage Centre and Ranney Park. The money came from the remaining ARPA funds with $100,000 for the exterior painting of Osage Centre and $160,000 for improvements and upgrades to Ranney park. The city of cape Girardeau Park Director Doug Gannon says these upgrades are needed.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home

Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau

A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures. Court hearing for Caruthersville shooting suspect moved. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The court...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

SIU celebrates Halloween a week early with the Haunted Hollow event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center will be bringing back a popular family friendly event on October 23 to celebrate the spooky season. Haunted Hollow is a daylong fest that goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and...
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident

(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
BLOOMSDALE, MO
KFVS12

Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Three Rivers College Rodeo begins in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of college sports teams, the rodeo may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but some college rodeo teams are competing this week at the Sikeston Fairgrounds. The 5th annual Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo will take place from 7...
SIKESTON, MO

