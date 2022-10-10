Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Baseball may only be sanctioned by the IHSAA during the summer in Iowa, but there are several fall leagues accross the State as young baseball players look to get in the extra reps. One of those leagues plays games in Spencer at the High School Field, Pederson Memorial Park, and historic Cardinal Field. Mark Lawson of the Spencer Parks Board talked about the growth the league has experienced in Spencer.

