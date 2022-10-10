Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
popville.com
About Last Night – Five Year Wharf Anniversary (Check out all the restaurants coming soon)
“Washington, DC’s Waterfront Neighborhood – The Wharf – Celebrates Its Completion: Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis”. “Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf’s development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.
WAMU
Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role
D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
mediavillage.com
Howard University Network Overlooked Among Leading Black-Owned Media (Video)
The Howard University Network is surprisingly overlooked by advertisers and agencies that have committed minimum shares of ad spending to Black-owned media. A dominant presence as the leader in reaching women 25-54 in the Washington D.C. market, WHUR Radio is only one of the many ad-supported Howard University Network media properties reaching both local and national audiences. Most prominent among them is Black-targeted content across Sirius/XM channels 141 (all talk) and 142 (HBCU Radio) featuring a spectrum of music, news and talk. MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org are proud to partner with the Howard University Network to educate their audiences about career opportunities in media and advertising during Black Talent Outreach Week October 17-20.
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
coloradomusic.org
A Broke Marching Band Parades on Capitol Hill to Practice. Magic Ensues
Photo: Colorado State U’s marching band! | By Lizzie Johnson, Washington Post | Rush hour traffic slammed to a halt as the high school band director walked backward into the busy Capitol Hill intersection, followed by a line of teens gripping trombones, trumpets, french horns and flutes. The thunk-thunk-thunk of bass drums reverberated in the damp October air.
Spencer Overton Stepping Down as President of Joint Center
After nearly a decade leading the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, Spencer Overton will step down next spring. The post Spencer Overton Stepping Down as President of Joint Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
popville.com
Missed Connection – Wisconsin and Van Ness, Saturday around 1:45pm
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. This is a wild shot in the dark but why not, right?. To the man who ran past me Saturday @ Wisconsin and Van Ness around 1:45,. we exchanged smiles but...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced a charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position. Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s […]
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
restaurantdive.com
Fat Brands opens first co-branded Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Wings restaurant
Fat Brands has opened its first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant, the company wrote in an email to Restaurant Dive. The co-branded unit is located at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House in Washington, D.C. Fat has opened over 100 Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express locations to date as part of its...
hillrag.com
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band
This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically?
For all her accomplishments, a hallmark of the Prince George's County executive's tenure has been political caution. The post Josh Kurtz: When will Alsobrooks start ‘bustin’ loose’ politically? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
DC deputy mayor for public safety resigns after being charged with assault that was caught-on-camera
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she accepted the resignation of Christopher Geldart, deputy mayor for public safety and justice.
luxury-houses.net
Prominently Positioned Yet Discreetly Tucked Away on a Quiet, This Stunning House Lists for $12.5M in Bethesda
The House in Bethesda is one of those truly special homes where not a single detail has been overlooked, now available for sale. This home located at 8801 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 202-938-3685) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bethesda.
New Report Reveals Uninhabitable Units, Shocking Incompetence at D.C. Public Housing Authority
The worst landlord in Washington, D.C., might be the district itself. That's according to a damning new federal audit of the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) that criticized the authority for failing to provide "decent, safe, and sanitary housing opportunities for residents" at the 8,084 public housing units it operates.
