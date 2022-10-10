Read full article on original website
Volleyball Scores: 10/12/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are regional volleyball scores from Tuesday Night. Spirit Lake hosted Storm Lake and won 3-0. Spencer traveled to Armstrong and lost to North Union 3-1. Okoboji was at home against MOC-Floyd Valley and fell 3-0. Emmetsburg beat GTRA at home 3-0. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn would fall to MMCRU in Marcus 3 sets to 2.
Coaches Preview: Spencer @ LeMars
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers looks to seal up the District Title as they hit the road to take on LeMars. The Bulldogs are 4-3, coming off of back-to-back losses, while the Tigers have won 6 straight at 6-1. Despite a massive win a week ago over...
Spencer Swimming Sweeps at Perry
Perry, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Swim Team competed at Perry on Tuesday afternoon against Atlantic and Perry. In the Relays, Quanbeck, Gross, Miller, and Ferguson teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.47. The same group won the 200-yard free relay with a time of 2:12.57, and the 400-yard free relay with a time of 4:00.55.
Tigers go 1-1 at Home Double Dual
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Swim team hosted a home double dual against Sioux City Metro and Algona Monday. Top finishers included Spencer’s 200 yard Medley Relay of Quanbeck, Gross, Miller, and Ferguson who placed 1st with a time of 1:59.12. Emma Storms was 2nd in the 200 yard free with a time of 2:16.05. Brooklyn Ferguson was 2nd in the 50 yard free with a time of 26.25. Emily Quanbeck took 2nd in the 100 yard backstroke, clocking 1:07.9. Ferguson was also 2nd in the 100 yard free with a time of 58.43. Erikka Duhn was 2nd in teh 100 yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:16.69. Spencer would beat Algona 79-15, and fall to Sioux City Metro 59-35.
Cross Country Results: 10/10/22
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – The Lakes Conference Cross Country Meet was Monday afternoon in Estherville. The Spencer Girls had a successful day, placing all five scoring runners in the top 12. Peyton Morey was 1st with a time of 19:20.69, she was happy with the way the team handled the hills despite them not having a lot of experience with them this year.
New Venue for Boji Scare This Year
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — For years the Operations Manager at Arnolds Park Amusement Park begged to do a haunted house. Marshall Doeden got his wish in 2020. Despite that being the Covid Year, it was a success, and Boji Scare is back for a third time. Because of...
Spirit Lake and Spencer Marching Bands Earn Honors in Weekend Competitions
Orange City, IA (KICD)– The Spirit Lake Force Marching Band wound up their competitive season by pretty much sweeping the Dutchman Field Championship in Orange City Saturday. They finished first place in Class 3a, and were also honored for best hornline, best colorguard, and gest general effect. Their show this year was the Wizard of Oz backstory – “Becoming the Tin Man.”
Katherin Prentice, 81 of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 81-year-old Katherin Prentice of Spirit Lake will be Monday, October 17th, at 9 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Gordon Espelund, 88, of Spirit Lake
Funeral services for 88-year-old Gordon Espelund of Spirit Lake will be Monday, October 17th, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake with a private family burial taking place at a later date at Matlock Cemetery in Matlock. Visitation will Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A Masonic service will also be held following the Sunday visitation.
Shannon Nehman, 48, of Spirit Lake
Graveside services for 48-year-old Shannon Nehman of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ruthven. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Beulah Umscheid, 90, of Greenville
Funeral services for 90-year-old Beulah Umscheid of Greenville will be Saturday, October 15th, at 1 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Dickinson County Approves Snow Removal Contracts With Local Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– An official plan is place for how snow will be removed from Dickinson County roads that share jurisdiction with three local communities. Assistant County Engineer Cole Budach says the plans approved Tuesday with the cities of Arnolds Park, Lake Park and Okoboji basically take the place of overall maintenance agreements only giving responsibility to the county during the winter months.
Marlene Frey, 89, of Norwalk Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 89-year-old Marlene Frey of Norwalk, formerly of Spencer, will be Monday, October 17th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
Phyllis Stap, 97, of Ft. Collins, Colorado Formerly of May City
Funeral services for 97-year-old Phyllis Stap of Ft. Collins, Colorado, formerly of May City, will be Monday, October 17th, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in May City with burial at Harrison Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Doug Cook, 74, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 74-year-old of Doug Cook of Pocahontas will be Saturday, October 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church in Havelock with burial at Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
City of Spencer Welcomes Bob Fullhart As Parks and Recreation Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has officially welcomed its new Parks and Recreation Director after going the last couple of months without someone formally filling the position. Bob Fullhart was hired back in September and started his new job on Monday, but he is no stranger to...
City of Orleans Considering New Options For Water Source
Orleans, IA (KICD) — For roughly eighty years the city of Orleans has bought its drinking water from the City of Spirit Lake but there could be some changes coming down the line. Orleans City Attorney Don Hemphill says the Department of Natural Resources wants someone to be responsible...
Spirit Lake School Board Updates Public on Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Superintendent Dr. David Smith gave an update to the public on the progress of the district’s safety plan at their latest meeting. According to Smith, there are 15 people undergoing training offered by Peterson Firearms. Teachers are among those in the program, but Smith reiterated that they were only taking the training to be better prepared, and they would NOT be armed.
