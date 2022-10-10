Very interesting stats via StatMuse on catch percentage wide receivers. DJ moore ahs never been in the top 25 in any year including 2022. In 2020 Curtis Samuel (Panthers) was 3rd with 77-97 @ 79.4% . In 2021 Toney was 21st on this list 39-57 @ 68.4% , Shepard was 25th 36-53 @ 67.9% .DJ has never among the top 25 in any year including YTD 2022. I would belive he gets the #1 CB from the opposing team in 2021 and 2022 . So in 2020,on the same team, Samuel caught 77-97 for 80% , yds 851 /yr 11.1/ yg 56.7 .Moore caught 66-118 for 56% , yds 1193 / yr 18.1 / yg 79.5 . Samuel had 3 TDs and Moore 4TDs .He can get deep and run after the catch . I think some of his low reception % is due to the long ball attempts. Moore gets his yardage between the 20’s and has never been a red zone threat. Moore has a 314 career receptions , 217 (69%) were for 1st downs .

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO