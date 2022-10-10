Read full article on original website
Came across and interesting article about how Terrace Marshall Jr. has been struggling to make a name for himself on the Panthers. This is the kind of guy I wish we drafted in instead of Toney/Golladay. As everyone looks to the Panthers as a fire sale opportunity, just know the Marshall was already on the chopping blocking before Rhule was fired. This may make him a cheap and easy acquisition. The type of guy who can be a red zone threat the way KG was supposed to be.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said Wednesday that his left ankle, injured Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, is “definitely better than last week.”. The ankle did not prevent Jones from having his most productive game of the season Sunday as the Giants upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22.
Wide receiver Darius Slayton laughed on Wednesday when asked if he was approached about renegotiating his contract after Sunday’s six-catch, 79-yard game. Slayton had to take a pay cut just before the start of the season. “No, it doesn’t quite work like that,” he said. After being...
Very interesting stats via StatMuse on catch percentage wide receivers. DJ moore ahs never been in the top 25 in any year including 2022. In 2020 Curtis Samuel (Panthers) was 3rd with 77-97 @ 79.4% . In 2021 Toney was 21st on this list 39-57 @ 68.4% , Shepard was 25th 36-53 @ 67.9% .DJ has never among the top 25 in any year including YTD 2022. I would belive he gets the #1 CB from the opposing team in 2021 and 2022 . So in 2020,on the same team, Samuel caught 77-97 for 80% , yds 851 /yr 11.1/ yg 56.7 .Moore caught 66-118 for 56% , yds 1193 / yr 18.1 / yg 79.5 . Samuel had 3 TDs and Moore 4TDs .He can get deep and run after the catch . I think some of his low reception % is due to the long ball attempts. Moore gets his yardage between the 20’s and has never been a red zone threat. Moore has a 314 career receptions , 217 (69%) were for 1st downs .
If the Carolina Panthers are in tear-down mode after firing head coach Matt Rhule this week, as some believe they are, should the wide-receiver needy New York Giants join the bidding for talented wide receiver D.J. Moore?. The vote here is an absolute yes. If I could press an ‘America’s...
It looks like the New York Giants could be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay again this week. Per head coach Brian Daboll, Toney, Golladay, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and safety Tony Jefferson will not practice on Wednesday. Toney has not played since Week 2. He...
Rookie defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, a fifth-round pick (147th overall), has been placedon injured reserve by the New York Giants. The Giants made that announcement Tuesday afternoon. Davidson was injured on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He has a season-ending knee injury. In five games, Davidson played 43 defensive...
Can the 4-1 New York Giants add to their surprising start to the 2022 NFL season by upsetting the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are +190 moneyline underdogs. The game features Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson against former Ravens’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale....
The New York Giants are supposedly in rebuild mode, a team thought to be largely bereft of talent and with many injuries to key players. Yes, they beat Tennessee, but the Titans aren’t the team they were last year. Sure, they beat Carolina, but the Panthers may be the worst team in the NFL. Okay, they beat Chicago, but the Bears are a bad team too. Yeah, they beat Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers is getting old and he doesn’t have Davante Adams anymore.
Brian Daboll knows losses, and losing streaks, are coming. He knows that sooner or later some of his decisions will backfire, and that the media and fan base will roast him when they do. He knows his tenure as the New York Giants’ head coach, all sunshine and rainbows thus...
The 4-1 New York Giants return from London to host the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens this week. The Ravens are led by superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has completed 63.8 percent of his passes with 1,076 yards on 95 completions (7.2 per attempt) for 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The 25-year-old...
Wink Martindale was part of the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff for 10 seasons, running the team’s defense for the last four before moving on to become New York Giants defensive coordinator. With the Giants and Ravens playing Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Martindale understands there is a lot of...
It’s not as if the Washington Commanders are going to win the NFC East anyway, but fans of the New York Giants will definitely be rooting against them when they take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Washington enters with a four-game losing streak, and that somehow hasn’t been...
With the New York Giants facing the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, we turn to SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown for our ‘5 questions.’ Kyle Barber was kind enough to drop some knowledge on us this week. Let’s get to it!. Ed: Wink Martindale will be on the...
Vote this week on New York Giants fan confidence and on whether expectations should be rising with the Giants at 4-1. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
The surprising New York Giants try to run their record to 5-1 on Sunday when they host the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/CBS). Let’s check out some of the storylines this week. Underdogs again!. The Giants are 4-1. They have made believers out of folks...
NFL.com (13) The Giants aren’t the most talented team in the NFC, and they’re far from the healthiest, but they compete like hell and put themselves in the best position to win each week. We saw that again on Sunday in London, where Big Blue scored an eye-opening 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale cooked up a scheme that didn’t allow Aaron Rodgers to score chunk plays (Green Bay was shut out on offense in the second half), while the undermanned offense was once again the recipient of multiple impact playsfrom Saquon Barkley, who absolutely deserves to be in any MVP conversation through five weeks. Speaking of five weeks, that’s how long it took the Giants to match their win total from 2021.
As much as we’d all love to be tailgating at MetLife Stadium for every New York Giants game, that isn’t realistic for the vast majority of us. After a while, it gets crowded, cold, and expensive. There’s no reason to fret. At Big Blue View, we’re something of...
Can the New York Giants do it again? Can they pull off another upset of a playoff-caliber team and improve to a shocking 5-1? Let’s see how your Big Blue View contributors feel about that and the rest of the games in our Week 6 NFL picks. Here is...
