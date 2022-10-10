Read full article on original website
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
KITV.com
Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken. "It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We were despised’: Honolulu Pride is celebrated today, but it wasn’t always that way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and welcoming Honolulu Pride celebration that takes place on Oahu every October wasn’t always the glitzy party it is today. It comes from rocky beginnings during a time when gay and queer people pushed for their voices to be heard. At 77, Scott Foster...
LIST: Oahu museums to check out on rainy days
When it rains in Hawaii it typically doesn't last long, which is a good reason to spend your morning or afternoon learning something new from a museum.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii
Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
KITV.com
City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After decades of erosion, the city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nation’s top ranked beaches. Last week, two trees fell into the waters of Kailua Beach. “It’s fairly unbelievable how much beach we’ve lost and how much damage has been done,” said...
KITV.com
Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site. The site, located at...
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
KITV.com
Oahu residents voice concerns over storm water drains in Kailua as possible pollution hazard
Some windward O'ahu residents are concerned over what they call a potential pollution hazard. They're uneasy about storm water drains in Kailua. City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua. For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH cites developer for storm water runoff at unpermitted construction site in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has cited an Arizona-based developer for storm water runoff and lack of erosion control measures at an unpermitted construction site in Kailua. DOH said Wednesday it issued a notice of violation and order with a $14,000 penalty to Arcus Secured Loan Fund...
LIST: Best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore
Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.
KITV.com
Honolulu construction costs remain sky high
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach roadway will soon be littered with trash — quite literally. Instead of pollution, it’s part of a new state pilot project that repurposes plastic waste into a new asphalt surface. “We’re just looking at the equivalent of saving about 195,000 plastic bottles...
Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers
Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
KITV.com
Kuilima Farm looks to increase local produce distribution with new USDA certification
KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Paving the way, becoming the states first farm-to-resort operation, Kuilima Farms on Oahu's North Shore provides fresh local produce to all eight restaurants at Turtle Bay Resort. "We're constantly throwing out the statistic that 90% of Hawaii's food is imported," explained Kuilima farm manager, Ramsey Brown.
hawaiinewsnow.com
She knew she was different. Others did too. But hate spewed isn’t stopping her
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest. Updated: 2...
bigislandnow.com
Rare plant thought to be extinct discovered on Kamehameha Schools land near Kona
A small population of Delissea argutidentata, a plant thought to be extinct in the wild, was discovered in a crater on Kamehameha Schools land in a remote section of mauka Kona on the Big Island. The discovery was announced today by Kamehameha Schools, the State of Hawai’i Department of Land...
