Honolulu County, HI

KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
KITV.com

Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken. "It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys...
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii

Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
KITV.com

City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
KITV.com

Honolulu construction costs remain sky high

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com

State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach roadway will soon be littered with trash — quite literally. Instead of pollution, it’s part of a new state pilot project that repurposes plastic waste into a new asphalt surface. “We’re just looking at the equivalent of saving about 195,000 plastic bottles...
Outsider.com

Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers

Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
