ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is The Best Pizza Place In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NpNK_0iTXdsbY00
Photo: Getty Images

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:

"While each eatery is a little bit different in terms of technique and pizza toppings offered, they each have one thing in common: They will leave your pizza-craving taste buds in a state of bliss."

So which pizza place was named the best in Louisiana ?

Dean-O's Pizza

Located in Bertrand, Dean-O's offers "pizza like no other," according to its website. This popular eatery serves up some of the best food around, from premium specialty pizzas with seafood to tasty sandwiches to create-your-own pizza pies. They even a rotating selection of Pizza of the Month to keep the menu fresh and customers coming back for more.

Dean-O's Pizza has two locations around Lafayette: Deanos Betrand and Deanos South.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Dean-O's Pizza has been around for nearly 50 years, and it's made a name for itself by successfully merging Cajun flavor and pizza artistry. If you can't get enough of extremely spicy food, the Cajun Executioner pizza will quickly set your mouth on fire with enough cajun goodness so that you will thoroughly enjoy it. This bad boy has flavorful pepperoni, hot shrimp, spicy sausage, and a ton of jalapeno slices. If you can't handle the spice but still want a Cajun offering, consider the Marie Leveaux pizza. It has crab, onions, and a whole lot of mushrooms."

Check out Mashed' s full list to see the best pizza place in each state.

Comments / 0

Related
Highway 98.9

The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana

There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Golden Corral

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Shelley Lynn Corrent and Khisha Harris join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Shelley and Khisha discuss the re-opening of the West Monroe Golden Corral as well as possible employment opportunities at the restaurant. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
Lafayette, LA
bossierpress.com

THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Pizza Toppings#Pizzas#Food Drink#Dean O#Pizza Located
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Holly Reynolds, founder of Northshore Humane Society, dies at age 103

COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore Humane Society has announced that the founding member, Holly Reynolds, has died at age 103. In 1953, Reynolds established the organization with her dog, Yankee Doodle Dandy. NHS was the first animal shelter in St. Tammany, and the original building still stands 70 years...
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Magic 1470AM

Rain Finally in Forecast for South Louisiana

The weather in South Louisiana from late summer into the early months of fall has been a roller coaster of extremes. We've had days of extremely hot temperatures in the afternoon. We have had weeks where it rained almost every day. And, we've had almost a month, that's our most recent scenario, where there hasn't been any rain falling at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
VIOLET, LA
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8

Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8. Louisiana – On October 8, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police stated that LSP I was notified of a pedestrian-involved crash on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. A 5-year-old female from New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
621
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy