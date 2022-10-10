This Is The Best Pizza Place In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser. It's usually the best solution for any group arguing about what to eat, but a new question soon arises — which pizza place is the best? Using reviews, recommendations and award wins, Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza place in each state. According to the site:

"While each eatery is a little bit different in terms of technique and pizza toppings offered, they each have one thing in common: They will leave your pizza-craving taste buds in a state of bliss."

So which pizza place was named the best in Louisiana ?

Dean-O's Pizza

Located in Bertrand, Dean-O's offers "pizza like no other," according to its website. This popular eatery serves up some of the best food around, from premium specialty pizzas with seafood to tasty sandwiches to create-your-own pizza pies. They even a rotating selection of Pizza of the Month to keep the menu fresh and customers coming back for more.

Dean-O's Pizza has two locations around Lafayette: Deanos Betrand and Deanos South.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Dean-O's Pizza has been around for nearly 50 years, and it's made a name for itself by successfully merging Cajun flavor and pizza artistry. If you can't get enough of extremely spicy food, the Cajun Executioner pizza will quickly set your mouth on fire with enough cajun goodness so that you will thoroughly enjoy it. This bad boy has flavorful pepperoni, hot shrimp, spicy sausage, and a ton of jalapeno slices. If you can't handle the spice but still want a Cajun offering, consider the Marie Leveaux pizza. It has crab, onions, and a whole lot of mushrooms."

