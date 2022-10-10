Read full article on original website
EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to announce next week that it is setting up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops. EU diplomats and officials say the 27-nation bloc will also say that it’s ready to make available another half a billion euros to help supply weapons and other military support to Ukraine. The aim is to train almost 15,000 Ukrainian troops in a number of EU countries, chiefly Poland and Germany. It’s hoped the operation could begin in mid-November. The new tranche of money will bring to just over 3 billion euros the total EU sum in security support available for Ukraine. Individual countries are spending more on top of that.
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thinks a mobilization of army reservists he ordered last month to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine will to be completed in two weeks
Putin warns of ‘global catastrophe’ if Nato troops clash with Russian forces
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any direct clash of NATO troops with Russia could lead to a "global catastrophe".Speaking at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana on Friday, Putin also claimed he had no regrets about invading Ukraine and that Russia’s partial mobilisation of troops should be completed within two weeks.He said a total of 222,000 reservists would be called-up, down from the 300,000 figure initially quoted by the defence ministry when the order was announced last month.In total, 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in combat, Mr Putin...
Turkish parliament OKs disputed bill to fight disinformation
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has passed a contentious bill that amends press and social media laws with the stated aim of combatting fake news and disinformation. Critics fear the bill approved Thursday will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting as the country heads toward elections. The measure mandates up to three years in prison for spreading information that is “contrary to the truth” about Turkey’s domestic and international security, public order and health for the alleged purpose of causing “public worry, fear and panic.” Critics warn that social media users could be jailed for posting or reposting information that the government deems fake news. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has characterized fake news as a security threat.
EU report: Frontex covered up migrant pushbacks from Greece
ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the EU border agency has concluded that Frontex employees were involved in covering up illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey in violation of their “fundamental rights.” The 120-page OLAF report was made public on Thursday by the Germany-based freedom of information portal FragDenStaat and media organizations Der Spiegel and Lighthouse Reports. It found that Frontex top managers were guilty of “serious misconduct and other irregularities.” EU investigators also said Frontex shared incorrect or biased information with EU institutions overseeing the agency. The report raises questions about how Frontex will continue operating in Greece.
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has approved a U.S.-mediated maritime border demarcation proposal with Israel. President Michel Aoun on Thursday announced the cash-strapped country’s approval after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri. “This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights.” Aoun said. Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields. Both countries held months of indirect negotiations mediated by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. Lebanon hopes the deal will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis. Israel’s Cabinet voted in favor of the U.S.-brokered deal by a “large majority” of its ministers.
China quashes social media about protest banners in Beijing
BEIJING (AP) — China’s internet censors have moved quickly to scrub social media posts after reports that banners criticizing the Communist leadership were hung from a busy intersection in Beijing. Images on Twitter, which is blocked in China, showed smoke spiraling up from a fire on an elevated roadway and banners calling for an end to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy and the overthrow of President Xi Jinping. The Associated Press could not verify the authenticity of the images, but the road was scarred in the area where the fire would have been. Political protest is rare in China, and police are on high alert this week in the run-up to a major Communist Party congress that opens Sunday.
Anger at China’s zero-Covid policy is rising, but Beijing refuses to change course
A young woman stands on her balcony, crying out in desperation after her building was ordered into lockdown. Fighting back tears, she shouts abuse at the hazmat-suited workers below in a video that has recently gone viral on social media platform Weibo and which appears to encapsulate the Chinese public’s growing frustration with their government’s uncompromising zero-Covid policy.
In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian man has been detained in Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks. Police said Friday that the Russian citizen who was not identified, was detained Tuesday and a court ordered him detained for two weeks. Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said it was “too early to draw conclusions.” There is heightened security on key energy, internet and power infrastructure following underwater explosions last month that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
UK leader Truss under pressure to ditch economic plan
LONDON (AP) — A senior member of the British government has rejected suggestions that Prime Minister Liz Truss should step down after lawmakers from her own party criticized Truss for economic policies that have sparked turmoil on financial markets. Truss was blasted during a stormy and private meeting with Conservative Party lawmakers on Wednesday evening. She was chided for pursuing an economic growth strategy that benefits the wealthy at the expense of the working class voters who handed the party a landslide victory in 2019. British media on Thursday have quoted the chairman of the House of Commons Education Committee as saying during the session that Truss has “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism.”
Top American general says US and allies need to help Ukraine build a comprehensive missile defense system
The US and its allies need to help Ukraine build a comprehensive air and missile defense system by combining the different systems the allies operate to help Kyiv defend its airspace against Russian attacks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said Wednesday after a gathering of military leaders and defense ministers in Brussels.
Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced 3 billion euros in subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems and more subsidies for electricity and heating for low income how households. Sánchez said the measures to be approved at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday will benefit 40% of households in Spain. The left-of-center coalition government plans to increase taxes for high income earners in its budget for 2023. It also seeks to set a temporary wealth tax to bring in 3.1 billion euros to help finance initiatives for people with lower incomes.
China’s Xi gets chance to tighten hold on economy at meeting
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to install more allies who share his vision of an even more dominant role in the economy for the ruling Communist Party and tighter control over entrepreneurs at a party meeting that starts this weekend.
Rare protest against China’s Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party. Photos circulating on Twitter Thursday afternoon show two banners hung on...
A sense of crisis has defined Xi’s rule. It will shape China well into the future
When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he inherited a country at a crossroads. Outwardly, China seemed an unstoppable rising power. It had recently overtaken Japan as the world’s second-largest economy, the country still basking in the afterglow of the dazzling 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. But deep within...
Mexican congress approves keeping military in police work
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Congress has approved a constitutional reform that allows the armed forces to continue in domestic law enforcement duties until 2028. The reform backed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador must still be approved by a majority of Mexico’s 32 state legislatures. Most experts agree that Mexico needs better-paid, trained and more professional civilian police. But López Obrador has relied almost exclusively on the military to confront drug gang violence and common crime. The new bill promises to restore some funding to improve state and local police forces. López Obrador cut such funding soon after he took office in December 2018.
DOJ says more than 21,000 pages were seized in Mar-a-Lago search, about one-tenth of what Trump claimed
The Justice Department says the seized documents taken from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI search in August amount to 21,792 pages, according to a court filing this week, far short of the 200,000 pages former President Donald Trump’s legal team had claimed. Trump’s defense team now has access to these...
Nigerian separatist leader acquitted of terrorism charges
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian separatist leader facing terrorism charges and accused of instigating violence in the country’s southeast has been acquitted by a local court, his lawyer told the Associated Press. Nnamdi Kanu was acquitted of the charges Thursday after a jury faulted the case against him, his lawyer said. The Indigenous People of Biafra separatist group that Kanu leads has been pressing for the southeast region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. His trial reechoed allegations of marginalization in Nigeria’s southeast region, which is made up of Igbos, Nigeria’s third-largest ethnic group who are mainly Christians. Nigeria’s more than 200 million people are almost evenly divided between Christians and Muslims.
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister is urging the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Karl Lauterbach said Friday he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, medical facilities and care homes. Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths. The health ministry has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.
