Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri’s new voter ID law
A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem’s order on Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures. Seventeen states besides Missouri had voter photo identification laws in effect as of this spring. Among other things, Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will choose a new U.S. senator and will decide if recreational marijuana should be legalized.
DeSantis eases voting rules in counties devastated by Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people. The move followed requests from Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and voting rights groups. It comes as Florida begins to undertake a massive recovery from the Category 4 hurricane that hit on Sept. 28 and leveled parts of the state’s southwest. DeSantis announced the order Thursday. It makes a host of changes that includes expanding early voting options and waving certain mail balloting rules for people who are displaced.
Fate of Missouri boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri’s effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been scheduled for Thursday and Friday to consider Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request to close Agape Boarding School. New hearing dates have not been set. Schmitt’s office filed a motion in early September to close the school, calling it “an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape.”
EPA: Racial disparity in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant — and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat. The agency’s 56-page letter to Louisiana officials describes early findings of racial discrimination by two Louisiana departments. Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality calls the letter a step in the process and says it will keep working with the EPA. One of the people who filed a complaint says people in his community are looking for urgent federal action. Another says the government sees that people are facing environmental racism.
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Wednesday that the New Mexico Environment Department last week gave the OK for shipments from the site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to resume to the department’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. The New Mexico agency suspended the shipments Sept. 14. Officials say a drum leaking liquid in April caused a partial evacuation at the plant, but no contamination occurred.
Connecticut GOP candidate acknowledges work in Saudi Arabia
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut has acknowledged for the first time that he has been a consultant for a proposed futuristic city in Saudi Arabia, backed by the powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The confirmation, first included in an article published Wednesday by Hearst Connecticut Media, comes after Bob Stefanowski declined for months to provide a list of his consulting clients. In a Zoom news conference, Stefanowski later said he was working for NEOM, the company involved with the NEOM city-building project since 2019. His acknowledgement came after he was presented with documents showing he has met with top executives of the planned green energy city.
Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements as part of battery plant project, the state said Wednesday. Of $85 million set aside for infrastructure improvements, $75 million will be for water and utility improvements and the rest will be to improve local and state roads, state officials said. The remainder will go towards tax incentives over a 30-year period. However, local tax incentives are not included in this incentives package. Honda’s $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio will hire 2,200 people to staff it and also plans to invest $700 million and add 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components.
1st guilty pleas entered in $250M federal food program fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first batch of guilty pleas involving about 50 people charged in a $250 million scheme to defraud a federal meals program in Minnesota have been entered in court. Hadith Ahmed, who worked for the Feeding Our Future program, became the first employee to plead guilty and testify about the fraud. He admitted to taking more than $1.3 million in bribes to help other co-conspirators. Bekam Merdassa and Hanna Marakegn pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The alleged $250 million fleecing of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future program targeted federal child nutrition programs that provide free meals to low-income children and adults. Prosecutors are calling it the largest pandemic-related fraud in the U.S.
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Iván Santell-Velázquez pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in July as part of a plea agreement. He also was accused of breaking into multiple university email accounts and of targeting 15 women from 2019 to 2021. Authorities said Santell-Vázquez sent the nude images to other people who then published them online.
