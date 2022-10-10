ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch: Ghost Pushes Dog Across Floor?

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gthEl_0iTXdVUx00

By Tim Binnall

A spooky piece of footage circulating online appears to show a dog being pushed by an unseen force that sends the puzzled pooch sliding across the floor and the animal's owner suspects that the strange shove could have come from a ghost. The weird video was reportedly shared on Reddit by a user who explained that the incident occurred "a few years ago" while her son was playing with their dog Tucker. In the footage, the animal appears to be agitated by something in the room that cannot be seen when, suddenly, it inexplicably slides along the floor and then looks back over its shoulder seemingly to see whatever had just pushed him.

According to Tucker's owner, the family did not notice the weird occurrence until they later watched the video, though it was also not altogether surprising since their home had been the site of some eerie paranormal activity in the past. Specifically, she recalled seeing someone exit the bathroom out of the corner of her eye and, thinking it was her daughter having gotten out of bed, discovered that not only was the youngster sleeping, but there was no explanation for the eerie interloper she had just noticed. The subsequent day, her husband had a similar experience wherein he passed by their bedroom and saw what he thought was his wife, but then realized that she was actually in the kitchen.

The family ultimately moved out of the house and the spooky activity did not follow them, which led the woman to muse that "we definitely had something else living there with us" in their home. As such, she suspects that this resident spirit could have been responsible for her dog's strange slide across the floor. Skeptical observers, of course, will contend that the animal's movement was a merely natural occurrence and no paranormal explanation is necessary for the purported 'push.' With that in mind, what's your take on the peculiar scene? Share your thoughts with at the Coast to Coast AM Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet

A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
PETS
The Independent

‘Big cat’ spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A teenage camper has filmed an animal feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District, raising fears that a “big cat” is on the loose in the British countryside. Josh Williams, 17, spent the night wild camping with a friend when they spotted the creature feasting on the carcass of another animal near Jacob’s Ladder in Derbyshire. The boy said they were walking from Mermaid’s Pool on Kinder Scout towards Edale when they caught sight of the animal in a nearby field. He said: “We were both confused when we first saw it.“We stood staring at it and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost
News On 6

WATCH: Cat Gets Head Stuck In Glass Globe

The Fall River Animal Control helped a cat escape from getting his head stuck in a glass globe. The cat was given the name of Buzz Lightyear and was caught in a drop trap. Buzz and two of his siblings were transported to Animal Rescue League's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.
ANIMALS
msn.com

German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmit.com

French Bulldog Puppy Born Green

A French bulldog in Alabama gave birth to a green puppy!. The dog’s owner says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green. At first he thought...
ALABAMA STATE
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Adorable Fear of Halloween Yard Decorations Is Impossible to Resist

For a lot of people, spooky season is the most wonderful time of the year! Decorating pumpkins, stringing cobwebs across our shrubs, hanging ghosts from our trees, preparing our yard for the crowds of kids in costumes who will come knocking at our door on all Hallow's Eve. But not everyone is a fan of the dark and scary decor we set out every year to spook passersby. This is perfectly illustrated in the video shared by @bodhithegolden on TikTok. Just look at this brave boy!
PETS
Tree Hugger

Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards

Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
ANIMALS
moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
PETS
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy