Watch: Ghost Pushes Dog Across Floor?

By Tim Binnall

A spooky piece of footage circulating online appears to show a dog being pushed by an unseen force that sends the puzzled pooch sliding across the floor and the animal's owner suspects that the strange shove could have come from a ghost. The weird video was reportedly shared on Reddit by a user who explained that the incident occurred "a few years ago" while her son was playing with their dog Tucker. In the footage, the animal appears to be agitated by something in the room that cannot be seen when, suddenly, it inexplicably slides along the floor and then looks back over its shoulder seemingly to see whatever had just pushed him.

According to Tucker's owner, the family did not notice the weird occurrence until they later watched the video, though it was also not altogether surprising since their home had been the site of some eerie paranormal activity in the past. Specifically, she recalled seeing someone exit the bathroom out of the corner of her eye and, thinking it was her daughter having gotten out of bed, discovered that not only was the youngster sleeping, but there was no explanation for the eerie interloper she had just noticed. The subsequent day, her husband had a similar experience wherein he passed by their bedroom and saw what he thought was his wife, but then realized that she was actually in the kitchen.

The family ultimately moved out of the house and the spooky activity did not follow them, which led the woman to muse that "we definitely had something else living there with us" in their home. As such, she suspects that this resident spirit could have been responsible for her dog's strange slide across the floor. Skeptical observers, of course, will contend that the animal's movement was a merely natural occurrence and no paranormal explanation is necessary for the purported 'push.' With that in mind, what's your take on the peculiar scene? Share your thoughts with at the Coast to Coast AM Facebook page.