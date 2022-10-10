Read full article on original website
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters
HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
STC Nursing Students Host Well-Being Checks
Prevention can be a key factor in maintaining good health and a wellness exam improves the chances of catching a medical complication in its early stage. That is why South Texas College medical and surgical nursing students, under the supervision of Nursing and Allied Health faculty, are providing weekly well-being check ups to the Pecan campus community this semester.
Valley Baptist-Brownsville Upgrades Cardiac Services
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A cardiac catheterization lab is an important tool in a cardiologist’s arsenal in the battle against a multitude of cardiovascular diseases. Thanks to a number of recent upgrades to Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville’s cardiac catheterization lab, cardiologists at Valley Baptist have more tools than ever to help care for the region’s cardiac patients.
Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the […]
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
Property tax foreclosure sales now also online
Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case
More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
Several species of fish found dead in north Abilene – what’s the cause?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several species of fish were found dead in a north Abilene creek, and the current cause of the kill is unknown. Hundreds of dead catfish, bass, crappies, and more were lining the shores of Buck Creek off Neas Road near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Thursday. KTAB and KRBC reached out to […]
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted
Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
Employee injured after car drives into Abilene nursing home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee was injured after a car crashed into an Abilene nursing home Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Willow Springs around 3:45 p.m. Police at the scene said a driver turned into the front of the building after going though grass near a side parking lot. One employee who was […]
Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
UPDATE: Harlingen PD arrests man who broke into vehicle near HCISD schools
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man who they allege broke into a vehicle near two Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District schools. According to police, a man broke into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Taft Street. Police say the man may have had a firearm in […]
Suspect pleas guilty, gets 25 years for fatal drive-by shooting in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has pleaded guilty and received a 25-year prison sentence in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Abilene. Jose Avalos gave his guilty plea to Murder in a Taylor County courtroom and got his 25-year prison sentence Wednesday in connection to the death of Adam Joel Perez in December […]
