ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
County
Horry County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic Beach, SC
WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dewitt Apartments
WBTW News13

Horry Co. Fire reports ‘serious’ motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid River Oaks Drive as crews work a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night. In a Facebook post, Horry County Fire Rescue reports lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officials say there are serious injuries. Horry […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Horry County Man Accused Of Killing Three Family Members

(Horry County, SC) -- A South Carolina man is accused of killing three family members. On Sunday, Natasha Stevens was found dead in a home in Horry County and Jim DeWitt and Gloria DeWitt were found dead in Richland County. Jim DeWitt was an Atlantic Beach Council member. Twenty-five-year-old Matthew...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina man sentenced to 12 years for meth charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, announces that on Monday, a Manning man pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine charge and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Virgil Jacobs, 38, of Manning, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and was sentenced by...
MANNING, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy