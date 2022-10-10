Read full article on original website
NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
Trial date set for woman with Horry County ties in death of Gannon Stauch
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set for Letecia Stauch in the death of her stepson Gannon Stauch, according to CBS affiliate KKTV. KKTV reports the trial is scheduled to begin March 20, 2023. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. A […]
WIS-TV
Lexington man sentenced in 2020 boat crash that killed two in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years for boating under the influence causing death in connection with a crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, fined $20,000 and ordered to complete...
WIS-TV
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge did not set a bond on Wednesday morning for a man accused of killing his father, mother and another relative. Matthew Dewitt made his first court appearance at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a judge officially read him the charges that he faces in Horry County.
Marion man not surprised son accused of killing University of Arizona professor
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man told News13 he is not surprised that his son was accused of killing a University of Arizona professor in early October. Murad Dervish, 46 is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Meixner inside of a building on the campus of The University of Arizona on Oct. 5. He also […]
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those who loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
Horry Co. Fire reports ‘serious’ motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid River Oaks Drive as crews work a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night. In a Facebook post, Horry County Fire Rescue reports lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officials say there are serious injuries. Horry […]
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
Atlantic Beach mayor releases statement after shooting deaths of councilman, family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warrants released by police Tuesday reveal new details about the shooting death of a Conway woman by a suspect also accused of shooting and killing two other people in Richland County — including an Atlantic Beach councilman. Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, was arrested Monday in the Atlantic Beach area and […]
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
Missing ‘at risk’ man found safe, Conway police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police said an “at risk” missing man was found safe. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, identifying information and photos have been removed.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
Reported abduction led to Coastal Carolina University shelter-in-place alert, Conway police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shelter-in-place alert sent out Tuesday evening by Coastal Carolina University was prompted by a police investigation of a reported abduction in the area of an apartment complex near the school, a Conway police spokesperson said. The spokesperson said police checked out the area around The Cove Apartments but did […]
abcnews4.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
iheart.com
Horry County Man Accused Of Killing Three Family Members
(Horry County, SC) -- A South Carolina man is accused of killing three family members. On Sunday, Natasha Stevens was found dead in a home in Horry County and Jim DeWitt and Gloria DeWitt were found dead in Richland County. Jim DeWitt was an Atlantic Beach Council member. Twenty-five-year-old Matthew...
wpde.com
South Carolina man sentenced to 12 years for meth charge
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, announces that on Monday, a Manning man pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine charge and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Virgil Jacobs, 38, of Manning, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and was sentenced by...
Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
