Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary Holman
Related
Chicago Woman Charged with Dismembering Her Landlord
A Chicago woman, 36, has been charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the brutal slaying of her landlord whose remains were found stuffed in a freezer. Her death came shortly after notifying the suspect that she was being evicted, Chicago Police has confirmed.
Landlord Murdered, Hacked To Pieces And Stuffed Into Freezer After Serving Eviction Notice, Cops Say
A woman recently served with an eviction notice allegedly hacked her landlord to death and stuffed the remains in a freezer, RadarOnline.com has learned.Police in Chicago charged 36-year-old Sandra Kolalou this week in the case, according to reports. She is accused of killing Francis Walker, 69.Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home along the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue heard screaming. Police said the witnesses tried to text and call their landlord, Walker, to make sure everything was OK.They got a response back, but it was later determined Kolalou sent it, according to reports. Around 7 p.m....
Man robbed, punched in CTA Red Line attack, police say
Both offenders were able to escape.
nypressnews.com
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace neighborhood home
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. Walker was known by most of the people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Oak Park police in standoff with armed person
Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon. The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher arrested for having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student: police
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was arrested Thursday morning after telling a 5th grader the day before that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St....
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Chicago area residents busted for taking part in $7M, nationwide criminal enterprise
Those arrested are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise, even certain medications from Chicago area stores, sell those goods to others who suspects, who then would resell them, oftentimes to people in different states.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed two men at gunpoint in Englewood, gets arrested moments later: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy allegedly robbed two men in Englewood Monday, and was arrested moments later. The juvenile faces two felony count of armed robbery. According to police, the teen robbed a 44-year-old man and a 64-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Carpenter Street while armed with a firearm.
Man, 22, fatally shot during home invasion in South Shore
CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place. According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in groin in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old was outside around 7:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the groin, police said. The boy was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
cwbchicago.com
Gun-owning couple detains home invader who climbed into their 7th-floor Loop apartment, prosecutors say
A seven-time convicted felon allegedly climbed construction scaffolding to enter a seventh-floor condo in downtown Chicago early Monday, only to be confronted by a woman who lives there and then detained by her gun-owning fiancé. Juan Gonzalez, also known as Javier Rosales, is on parole for his sixth and...
Is Hobart Police Department guilty of racial profiling?
On or about the 8th of August 2022, the Gary NAACP Branch was contacted and requested to file a complaint against the Hobart, Indiana, Police Department. As the Legal Redress Investigator, I, Robert L. Buggs, received the call and provided the family with the forms necessary to begin an investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
WGNtv.com
Docs: Neglect charges filed after Northwest Indiana man claims boy who died ‘fell down stairs’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Neglect charges have been filed after a 2-year-old Northwest Indiana boy died Monday. On Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Tuckahoe Park Drive, located in Valparaiso, on the report of a child not breathing. According to court documents, Kyle...
Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old
MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
nypressnews.com
Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker’s remains found in Far North Side freezer
CHICAGO (WLS) — A woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in the freezer at a Far North Side boarding house. Sandra Kolalu, 36, is charged with first degree murder, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday evening. She is also charged with one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Remains found in 1974 identified as missing Illinois man
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek’s cause of death remains undetermined, the Will […]
Comments / 2