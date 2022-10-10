ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Charged with Dismembering Her Landlord

A Chicago woman, 36, has been charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the brutal slaying of her landlord whose remains were found stuffed in a freezer. Her death came shortly after notifying the suspect that she was being evicted, Chicago Police has confirmed.
RadarOnline

Landlord Murdered, Hacked To Pieces And Stuffed Into Freezer After Serving Eviction Notice, Cops Say

A woman recently served with an eviction notice allegedly hacked her landlord to death and stuffed the remains in a freezer, RadarOnline.com has learned.Police in Chicago charged 36-year-old Sandra Kolalou this week in the case, according to reports. She is accused of killing Francis Walker, 69.Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home along the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue heard screaming. Police said the witnesses tried to text and call their landlord, Walker, to make sure everything was OK.They got a response back, but it was later determined Kolalou sent it, according to reports. Around 7 p.m....
nypressnews.com

Oak Park police in standoff with armed person

Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon. The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
WGN News

Man, 22, fatally shot during home invasion in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place. According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through […]
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in groin in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old was outside around 7:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the groin, police said. The boy was...
nypressnews.com

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
WGN TV

Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
nypressnews.com

Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker’s remains found in Far North Side freezer

CHICAGO (WLS) — A woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in the freezer at a Far North Side boarding house. Sandra Kolalu, 36, is charged with first degree murder, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday evening. She is also charged with one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Remains found in 1974 identified as missing Illinois man

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek’s cause of death remains undetermined, the Will […]
