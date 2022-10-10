Read full article on original website
USDA Supply and Demand Report | October 12, 2022
USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report today. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
USDA Crop Progress Report | Tuesday, October 11, 2022
As of Oct. 9, 87% of corn has reached maturity, slightly higher than the five-year average of 85%.
GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures slip ahead of key USDA crop forecasts
Grain corridor talks eyed after Russia strikes Ukraine cities. Weather forecasts point to dry conditions, low U.S. river level concerns. (Rewrites throughout, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quotes, changes two bullets; pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday,...
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures firm as packer margins turn negative
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday as supplies tighten, with beef packer margins falling into the negative for the first time in years, traders said. Beef packers lost $14.35 per head on Tuesday, compared to earnings of $1.60 a day earlier and...
GRAINS-Soybeans rally after USDA cuts U.S. harvest outlook
USDA cuts U.S. corn, soy crop outlook, trims demand. Soy gains held back by South American crop prospects. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped to a two-week high on Wednesday after the...
USDA attache sees Argentina 2022/23 soybean production at 49 mln T
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "According to the Argentine government, farmers sold a record volume of soybeans, more than 13.7 million metric tons (MMT) in September, after the...
CBOT soybeans jump after USDA cuts U.S. harvest forecast
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its U.S. harvest forecast in a monthly report that was expected to show an increase in production. * Support from the production cut was partly offset by increases by USDA in Brazil's soy harvest and export outlook. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 19-3/4 cents at $13.96 a bushel. The contract hit overhead technical resistance around the $14 a bushel level and its 20- and 50-day moving averages. * CBOT December soymeal settled up $8.30 at $414.30 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.12 cent to 65.59 cents per lb. * The USDA said on Tuesday afternoon that U.S. soybean harvest was 44% complete as of Oct. 9, ahead of the five-year average and 3 percentage points more than analysts were expecting. * Private exporters reported the sale of 526,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Deepa Babington)
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up 1% on supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Thursday from the previous session's two-week top, although the decline was limited by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of lower harvest. Wheat gained for the first time in three sessions on concerns over tightening U.S. inventories, while corn was...
CBOT wheat futures slide amid worries over Black Sea grain trade
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday, after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, as signs of escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to raise concerns about the viability of Black Sea grain trade in the coming months, traders said. * Comments by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko on Tuesday - indicating that Moscow could scrap a grain export quota for the second half of the season in view of its bumper wheat harvest - put attention back on large Russian supplies. * Investors also were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 37 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded down 33 cents to $9.91-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 27-1/4 cents at $9.87 a bushel. * Earlier in the session, traders were waiting to see if competitively priced Russian wheat would again pick up sales in a new import tender held by Algeria. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought about 400,000 tonnes to 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments. The news was reported late in the trading session, and the wheat was thought likely to be largely sourced from Russia, traders said. * Weakness in commodity and equity markets also weighed overall on the grains sector on the day, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Argentine producers decrease soybean crop weekly sales rate -government
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentine grains producers have sold 69.8% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday, just ahead of the 68.4% sales at the same point a year ago even as weekly sales slow. Between Sept. 29 and Oct....
UPDATE 1-FranceAgriMer raises non-EU wheat export forecast, now up 15% on year
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday slightly increased its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.10 million tonnes from 10.00 million seen last month, putting the rise on last season at 15%. France, the EU's biggest wheat...
GRAINS-Chicago prices ease ahead of USDA crop forecasts
* Traders await USDA October supply/demand report * U.S. soybean harvest progress ahead of expectations * Large Russian wheat supplies temper war worries (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as traders assessed Midwest harvest progress while awaiting widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts. Prices were easing after gains at the start of the week, partly fuelled by fears over escalation in the war between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine. Grain markets are focusing on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report due at 1600 GMT for an update on the U.S. harvest and global supplies that have been strained by adverse weather and the war in Ukraine. Analysts are on average expecting the USDA to trim its U.S. corn yield estimate and nudge up its soybean yield outlook, although traders are also increasingly looking ahead to the next South American crops. "The Northern Hemisphere harvest will not eliminate the global feed supply deficit. Southern Hemisphere weather will be key for relieving prices," Rabobank analysts said in a note. The U.S. corn harvest was 31% complete, as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly report issued on Tuesday, behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 34%. The soybean harvest was 44% complete, above an average analyst estimate of 41%. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.05% at $13.75-1/2 a bushel by 1102 GMT. CBOT corn edged down 0.11% to 6.92-1/4 a bushel, while wheat gave up 0.8% to $8.94 a bushel. Wheat and corn had touched a three-month high on Monday, while soybeans reached a 10-day top. Worries over war disruption to Black Sea supplies were tempered by expectations among some traders that a U.N.-backed shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain would be maintained and also by Russia's comments that it could abolish an export quota for the second half of the season. Talk that Russian wheat may be used to fill a large part of a purchase by Algeria, estimated by traders at around 500,000 tonnes, also curbed wheat futures. Prices at 1102 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 894.00 -7.00 -0.78 770.75 15.99 CBOT corn 692.25 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 16.69 CBOT soy 1375.50 -0.75 -0.05 1339.25 2.71 Paris wheat 354.25 -1.75 -0.49 276.75 28.00 Paris maize 340.25 -0.50 -0.15 226.00 50.55 Paris rape 632.25 2.00 0.32 754.00 -16.15 WTI crude oil 89.52 0.17 0.19 75.21 19.03 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 0.12 1.1368 -14.54 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle end mostly higher on improved consumption forecast
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly firmer on Wednesday as wholesale beef prices stabilized after a recent slide and as a monthly government report helped to temper concerns about waning consumption. Gains were capped by eroding beef packer margins, although cattle demand is...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high; U.S. harvest outlook caps decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Thursday, as the market retreated from previous session's two-week top after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly reduced its harvest forecast. Corn prices were largely flat, while wheat gained ground on concerns over supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean...
U.S. government cuts corn, soybean harvest view
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than previously forecast, the government said on Wednesday, increasing concerns about tight supplies at a time when global grain inventories are trending near their lowest in a decade. Corn production was pegged at 13.895 billion bushels,...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on U.S. harvest progress; wheat loses more ground
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday while corn ticked lower, with both markets under pressure from a rapidly progressing U.S. harvest. Wheat lost more ground as Russia, the world's biggest exporter, said it was considering abolishing limits on...
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures mostly down on weak margins, inflation worries
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle and hog futures ended mostly lower on Thursday on eroding meat packer margins and as soaring inflation raises demand concerns, traders said. Technical selling and profit-taking further fueled declines in livestock futures after live cattle and lean hog contracts touched 2-1/2-week...
Grains mixed this morning | Friday, October 14, 2022
This morning corn is down 3¢ while soybeans are up 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 8¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 5¢. Live cattle are down 63¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.50. Lean hogs are up 18¢. Naomi Blohm...
GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly gain on Black Sea export concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second day on Friday, eyeing a positive weekly finish, as supply concerns from the Black Sea region surfaced after Moscow said it was prepared to reject renewing its export corridor deal unless its demands were addressed. Soybeans and corn eased,...
